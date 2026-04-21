ETV Bharat / health

Airlifted Infant From Chhattisgarh Saved After 45-Day Battle At Hyderabad Hospital

Hyderabad: A nine-month-old infant suffering from severe respiratory complications was successfully treated after being airlifted from Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad and undergoing prolonged intensive care at a private hospital here, officials said.

According to Dr Parag Dekate, Clinical Director of Paediatrics and Head of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), the infant, a native of Raipur, was initially admitted to a local hospital with symptoms of cold and cough, but the condition deteriorated rapidly within a week. Despite ventilator support, oxygen levels continued to fall, leading to a critical situation.

Doctors later diagnosed the child with severe adenoviral pneumonia, resulting in respiratory failure. As the condition worsened, a specialised paediatric intensive care transport team from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Cuddles, Kondapur, reached Raipur, stabilised the infant on ventilator support, and coordinated an airlift to Hyderabad.

Upon admission to the PICU at KIMS Cuddles, doctors identified severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) along with pneumothorax (air accumulation around the lungs). Advanced treatments, including High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV) and inhaled nitric oxide, were administered, but the infant showed no significant improvement.

Given the worsening condition, the cardiothoracic surgery and PICU teams initiated VA-ECMO (Veno-Arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), a life-saving support system that temporarily performs the functions of the heart and lungs by oxygenating the blood and removing carbon dioxide.