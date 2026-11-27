ETV Bharat / health

Can Poor Air Damage Lungs Without Causing Symptoms? Pulmonologist Answers This, And Other Burning Questions About Pollution

Wear a well-fitted N95/FFP2 mask outdoors ( Getty Images )

Fine particles (PM2.5) and gases like NO₂ and ozone get deep into the small airways and alveoli. There they cause low-grade inflammation and oxidative stress well before a person notices anything.

Says Dr Indu Khosla, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Pulmonology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, “In children, the damage is even severe causing damage to immature growing lungs. Lungs have a large reserve, so a lot of function can be lost before breathlessness shows up.” When symptoms finally appear, the damage has often been building for years.

We quizzed Dr Indu Khosla about other pollution-related health problems. Also read: Prolonged Exposure To Air Pollution Can Damage Lungs, Warn Experts Why is respiratory discomfort rising? Can repeated exposure speed up disease? During high-pollution periods, irritants inflame the airway lining, increase mucus and make the airways hyper-reactive. That causes the throat irritation, cough and chest tightness many people feel. Repeated exposure keeps the inflammation going, and over time it can: trigger new-onset asthma, especially in children

worsen existing asthma and cause more flare-ups

drive chronic bronchitis

speed up lung function decline, which raises the risk of COPD even in non-smokers A large study from India demonstrated poorer lung functions in Indians compared to the western counterparts where people were living in better AQI. Winter makes it worse. Temperature inversions trap pollutants close to the ground, and viral infections add to the airway inflammation.