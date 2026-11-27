Can Poor Air Damage Lungs Without Causing Symptoms? Pulmonologist Answers This, And Other Burning Questions About Pollution
Not having a cough doesn't mean your lungs aren't affected, Mumbai-based paediatric pulmonologist Dr Indu Khosla tells ETV Bharat.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Fine particles (PM2.5) and gases like NO₂ and ozone get deep into the small airways and alveoli. There they cause low-grade inflammation and oxidative stress well before a person notices anything.
Says Dr Indu Khosla, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Pulmonology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, “In children, the damage is even severe causing damage to immature growing lungs. Lungs have a large reserve, so a lot of function can be lost before breathlessness shows up.” When symptoms finally appear, the damage has often been building for years.
We quizzed Dr Indu Khosla about other pollution-related health problems.
Also read: Prolonged Exposure To Air Pollution Can Damage Lungs, Warn Experts
Why is respiratory discomfort rising? Can repeated exposure speed up disease?
During high-pollution periods, irritants inflame the airway lining, increase mucus and make the airways hyper-reactive. That causes the throat irritation, cough and chest tightness many people feel. Repeated exposure keeps the inflammation going, and over time it can:
- trigger new-onset asthma, especially in children
- worsen existing asthma and cause more flare-ups
- drive chronic bronchitis
- speed up lung function decline, which raises the risk of COPD even in non-smokers
A large study from India demonstrated poorer lung functions in Indians compared to the western counterparts where people were living in better AQI. Winter makes it worse. Temperature inversions trap pollutants close to the ground, and viral infections add to the airway inflammation.
Also read: Regular Walks Are Good For People With Chronic Lung Disease Even If They Live In Areas With Higher Air Pollution
Are children, the elderly and people with lung disease more vulnerable?
Yes, each for different reasons:
- Children's lungs are still developing until their late teens. They breathe faster, take in more air per kilo of body weight and spend more time outdoors. Damage during this period can permanently lower the peak lung function they reach as adults.
- Lung function in the elderly naturally declines with age, defences are weaker, and heart disease is more common. A pollution spike can tip them into an emergency.
- People with asthma, COPD or post-TB lung disease have airways already inflamed or scarred. They have little reserve, so a small extra insult can cause a serious flare-up.
Can pollution reduce lung capacity in healthy, active people?
Yes. Long-term studies show faster lung function decline in people living in polluted areas, whatever their fitness. Exercise doesn't protect you here. It can actually increase the dose, because you breathe faster and deeper through the mouth, which bypasses the nose's filtering. Fitness is still worth having, but it should be timed and placed sensibly.
What precautions should people take on high-pollution days?
- Check the AQI daily and plan outdoor activity around it. Pollution is usually worst early in the morning and late at night.
- Exercise indoors or in green areas away from traffic when AQI is poor. Don't do intense workouts along main roads.
- Commuters should wear a well-fitted N95/FFP2 mask. Cloth and surgical masks offer little protection against fine particles.
- In cars, keep windows up and set the AC to recirculate when in heavy traffic.
- Indoors, use a HEPA air purifier in the bedroom if you can though long term data is not available. Avoid incense, mosquito coils and indoor smoking.
- Stay hydrated and eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
- People with asthma or COPD should keep taking their controller medication, carry their reliever, and see a doctor early if symptoms increase.
- Get help for a persistent cough, wheeze or breathlessness that doesn't settle.
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