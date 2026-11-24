ETV Bharat / health

Air Pollution Reprograms Brain’s Immune Cells, Harms Healthy Brains And Accelerates Alzheimer’s Disease, New Study Finds

Tiny particles of air pollution (the microscopic soot and dust from traffic, industry and wildfires) may damage the brain by changing how its immune cells behave, according to a new study by researchers at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

The study, just published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation , combined health records from nearly half a million people and experiments in mouse models . Together, the results suggest air pollution helps cause dementia. The researchers analyzed data from about 500,000 adults in the UK Biobank , a research dataset that has tracked their health for up to 14 years.

People living in the most polluted third of areas were 25% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those in the least polluted third. This held true after accounting for age, smoking, diabetes and other factors. Pollution raised risk regardless of the magnitude of people’s inherited genetic risk for Alzheimer’s.

To investigate whether pollution was a cause rather than simply associated, the research team then exposed mouse models to outdoor Cleveland air for five months. The fine particles in that air, known as particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), were concentrated to levels similar to those found in the world's most polluted cities.

Otherwise healthy mice developed memory problems, a leaky blood-brain barrier and brain inflammation. Their brains also had a lower ratio of NAD+/NADH, a chemical balance that reflects the brain’s energy status and ability to withstand injury and disease. They also showed increased death of newborn neurons in the hippocampus, the brain's centre for learning and memory.