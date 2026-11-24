Air Pollution Reprograms Brain’s Immune Cells, Harms Healthy Brains And Accelerates Alzheimer’s Disease, New Study Finds
People living in the most polluted third of areas were 25% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease, according to a UK study.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Tiny particles of air pollution (the microscopic soot and dust from traffic, industry and wildfires) may damage the brain by changing how its immune cells behave, according to a new study by researchers at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.
The study, just published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, combined health records from nearly half a million people and experiments in mouse models. Together, the results suggest air pollution helps cause dementia. The researchers analyzed data from about 500,000 adults in the UK Biobank, a research dataset that has tracked their health for up to 14 years.
Also read: India's Air Pollution Crisis: Amid Smoke And Farm Fires, Govt Must Rethink Existing Policies
People living in the most polluted third of areas were 25% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those in the least polluted third. This held true after accounting for age, smoking, diabetes and other factors. Pollution raised risk regardless of the magnitude of people’s inherited genetic risk for Alzheimer’s.
To investigate whether pollution was a cause rather than simply associated, the research team then exposed mouse models to outdoor Cleveland air for five months. The fine particles in that air, known as particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), were concentrated to levels similar to those found in the world's most polluted cities.
Otherwise healthy mice developed memory problems, a leaky blood-brain barrier and brain inflammation. Their brains also had a lower ratio of NAD+/NADH, a chemical balance that reflects the brain’s energy status and ability to withstand injury and disease. They also showed increased death of newborn neurons in the hippocampus, the brain's centre for learning and memory.
Also read: Global Study Explores Link Between PM2.5 Pollution Matter And The Upsurge In Type 2 Diabetes
The pollution also changed which genes were switched on in microglia, the brain’s immune cells, in ways that disrupt their normal work, the study found. The researchers were struck by how these Alzheimer's-like changes appeared in mice without any of the amyloid plaques that define the disease. Further, in mice genetically prone to Alzheimer's, air pollution caused the same harm and also sped up amyloid plaque buildup.
“By recreating in mice what happens when people breath polluted air, we found that pollution causes major changes in which genes are active in the brain’s immune cells,” said Sanjay Rajagopalan, professor of medicine and director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and co-senior author of the study. “These cells normally keep the brain healthy by clearing away debris and fighting infection. Seeing how pollution disrupts them helps explain how a stress that affects much of the world’s population harms the brain, and it points us toward a way to treat it.”
Rajagopalan is also the Herman K. Hellerstein, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Research and chief academic and scientific officer at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. “We’ve identified a key way that air pollution harms the healthy brain and speeds up Alzheimer’s disease,” said Andrew Pieper, the Rebecca E. Barchas MD DLFAPA Eminent University Professor in Translational Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve and co-senior author. “This helps us understand how factors in our environment can accelerate and intensify brain diseases of aging. It also opens the door to studying other environmental stresses on the brain, and to finding ways to keep the brain resilient even when we can’t avoid those stressors.” (Case Western Reserve University)
Source:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12974-026-04118-1
Also read: