AIIMS Study Links Early Mobile Use To Autism-Like Symptoms In Kids As Young As 3 Yrs
The research looked at 250 children in India aged between three and six years.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
If you’ve ever tried taking a phone away from a toddler, you already know, you’re triggering a full-blown emotional earthquake. Tears, screams, negotiations, and sometimes a look that says, “You have betrayed me.” Now imagine that tiny drama playing out not just in your living room, but inside your child’s brain. A recent study by AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has dropped a truth bomb that deserves more attention than the latest viral reel. The study suggests that increased screen time in children under one year of age is linked to a higher risk of autism-related symptoms by the time they turn three.
This doesn’t mean screens cause autism. The problem is how early, how much it becomes part of a child’s world.
What Did AIIMS Find?
The research looked at 250 children aged between three and six years. Out of these, 150 children had autism, while 100 showed typical developmental milestones. What stood out was a pattern: children who had higher screen exposure in infancy were more likely to show autism-like symptoms by age three.
Now before WhatsApp forwards explode with panic, let’s be clear: this is correlation, not causation. In simple terms, the study found a strong connection, but it didn’t prove that screens directly cause autism. But just because something isn’t the sole cause doesn’t mean it isn’t part of the problem.
Why the First Three Years Are a Big Deal
Imagine your child’s brain as a construction site. The first three years are when the foundation, wiring, plumbing is being built at lightning speed. This is what experts call “high brain plasticity.” In this phase, every smile, every word, every game of peek-a-boo is like adding bricks to a structure that will last a lifetime.
Real-life interactions like talking, eye contact, playing help create neural connections. These connections are what later become language, emotions, memory, and social skills. Now replace that with a screen. No eye contact. No back-and-forth conversation. No emotional feedback. Just bright colours, fast movement, and passive watching. It’s like replacing a full, nutritious meal with junk food. The child is consuming something, but it’s not what their brain actually needs.
|Aspect
|Key Points
|Early Brain Plasticity (0–3 years)
|Attention
|Language Development
|Social Interaction
|Melatonin (Sleep Hormone)
|Dopamine (Reward System)
Medical experts are pretty clear on this:
- No screen exposure for children under 18 months
- Ideally, no screens before age three
Sounds extreme? But when you understand how critical early brain development is, it starts to make sense. You wouldn’t give a newborn junk food. So why give them digital overload?
What Should Parents Do?
No, you don’t need to throw your phone but you do need boundaries.
- Delay screen exposure as much as possible
- Prioritise real-world interaction: talk, play, engage
- Avoid screens before bedtime
- Be present when your child is awake. Your attention matters more than any app
Think of it this way: your face, your voice, your reactions—you are your child’s first and most important “screen.”
Source:
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-032-18477-1_50
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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