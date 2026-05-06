ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Study Links Early Mobile Use To Autism-Like Symptoms In Kids As Young As 3 Yrs

Exposure to fast-paced and highly stimulating screen content conditions the brain to expect constant engagement, thereby reducing the child’s ability to focus ( Getty Images )

If you’ve ever tried taking a phone away from a toddler, you already know, you’re triggering a full-blown emotional earthquake. Tears, screams, negotiations, and sometimes a look that says, “You have betrayed me.” Now imagine that tiny drama playing out not just in your living room, but inside your child’s brain. A recent study by AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has dropped a truth bomb that deserves more attention than the latest viral reel. The study suggests that increased screen time in children under one year of age is linked to a higher risk of autism-related symptoms by the time they turn three.

This doesn’t mean screens cause autism. The problem is how early, how much it becomes part of a child’s world.

What Did AIIMS Find?

The research looked at 250 children aged between three and six years. Out of these, 150 children had autism, while 100 showed typical developmental milestones. What stood out was a pattern: children who had higher screen exposure in infancy were more likely to show autism-like symptoms by age three.

Now before WhatsApp forwards explode with panic, let’s be clear: this is correlation, not causation. In simple terms, the study found a strong connection, but it didn’t prove that screens directly cause autism. But just because something isn’t the sole cause doesn’t mean it isn’t part of the problem.

Why the First Three Years Are a Big Deal

Imagine your child’s brain as a construction site. The first three years are when the foundation, wiring, plumbing is being built at lightning speed. This is what experts call “high brain plasticity.” In this phase, every smile, every word, every game of peek-a-boo is like adding bricks to a structure that will last a lifetime.