ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Patna In Limca Book Of Records For Removing Largest Skull Bone Tumour

Patna: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, has secured a place in the Limca Book of Records for surgically removing the largest skull bone tumour in the country.

The recognition was given to Dr Saraj Kumar Singh, Additional Professor in the department of neurosurgery and his team for removing a massive tumour in the skull bone. The tumour measured 22 cm x 16 cm x 7 cm and weighed 830 grams.

According to the official citation by the Limca Book of Records, the highly complex surgery was performed on a 29-year-old male patient on February 21, 2024. The procedure started at 9 AM and ended at 4.45 PM, lasting seven hours and 45 minutes.

The achievement highlighted the growing capabilities of AIIMS Patna in handling challenging neurosurgical cases with precision, advanced technology and multidisciplinary expertise.