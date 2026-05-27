AIIMS Patna In Limca Book Of Records For Removing Largest Skull Bone Tumour
The highly complex surgery was performed on a 29-year-old male patient on February 21, 2024.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Patna: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, has secured a place in the Limca Book of Records for surgically removing the largest skull bone tumour in the country.
The recognition was given to Dr Saraj Kumar Singh, Additional Professor in the department of neurosurgery and his team for removing a massive tumour in the skull bone. The tumour measured 22 cm x 16 cm x 7 cm and weighed 830 grams.
According to the official citation by the Limca Book of Records, the highly complex surgery was performed on a 29-year-old male patient on February 21, 2024. The procedure started at 9 AM and ended at 4.45 PM, lasting seven hours and 45 minutes.
The achievement highlighted the growing capabilities of AIIMS Patna in handling challenging neurosurgical cases with precision, advanced technology and multidisciplinary expertise.
It is being regarded as a milestone in the field of neurosurgery due to the massive size and weight of the tumour, which made the procedure highly delicate and demanding.
Congratulating Saraj and his team, AIIMS Patna executive director Brigadier Raju Agarwal (Retd) said: "The recognition by the Limca Book of Records is a matter of immense pride not only for AIIMS Patna but also for the entire state of Bihar. It further strengthens the institution's position as a leading centre for advanced healthcare and specialised neurological services in eastern India."
It also showcases the institute’s continuous efforts to provide world-class treatment facilities to patients from Bihar and the neighbouring states.
The AIIMS Patna director asserted that the surgical accomplishment is expected to inspire further advancements in the fields of medical research, surgical innovation and healthcare delivery, while placing Bihar prominently on the national map of medical excellence.
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