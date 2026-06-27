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AIIMS Patna Develops Pathbreaking Neuro-Surgical Device 'Saraj Retractor' For Brain Tumour Surgeries

The device has been conceptualised and developed by doctor Saraj Kumar Singh, an additional professor at the department of neurosurgery in AIIMS Patna.

AIIMS PATNA
Saraj Kumar Singh presenting the Saraj Retractor to AIIMS Patna executive director Brigadier (Retd) Raju Agarwal. (ETV Bharat pictures/ Special Arrangement)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Patna: In a novel achievement in the field of medical innovation and neurosurgery, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has developed an ultra-lightweight brain retraction device. It has been named 'Saraj Retractor', and is meant to simplify complex brain tumour surgery while increasing its precision at the same time.

The device has been conceptualised and developed by Dr Saraj Kumar Singh, an additional professor at the department of neurosurgery in AIIMS Patna. It has received design registration and trademark protection under the aegis of the institute.

Brain retractors are indispensable instruments in neurosurgery. They enable surgeons to gently hold and retract delicate brain tissues to access deep-located tumours and critical intracranial (occurring with the cranium or skull) structures.

Conventional brain retraction systems are often bulky, weighing around 3.5 kilograms, comprising multiple interconnected components and joints. Their use during surgery requires the assistance of two to three medical personnel in the operation theatre, and also lend to further complexity and prolonged preparation, combined with a higher risk of mechanical failure.

AIIMS PATNA
The Saraj Retractor invented by AIIMS Patna doctor Saraj Kumar Singh. (ETV Bharat pictures/ Special Arrangement)

The 'Saraj Retractor', which has been named after its inventor, addresses these challenges. It weighs only 20 grams and is less than one per cent of the weight of the conventional systems.

The new invention features a streamlined single-joint design that could be used with minimal effort with just one hand, thereby substantially reducing the dependence on medical assistance. It also vastly improves manoeuvrability during surgery.

Its compact and ergonomic design minimises clutter around the operative field, facilitates smoother surgical workflow and enables neurosurgeons to maintain optimal exposure during intricate tumour removal procedures. Its simplified design also significantly reduces the possibility of breakage or malfunction associated with conventional multi-component retractors.

Congratulating Saraj over the remarkable accomplishment, AIIMS Patna executive director Brigadier (Retd) Raju Agarwal said: "The development of the Saraj Retractor is a shining example of how clinician-driven innovation can transform patient care and address real-world surgical challenges. Such pioneering work reflects the culture of excellence, research and innovation that our institution strives to promote."

“This achievement will not only lead to the advancement of neurosurgery, but will also strengthen the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by creating world-class medical technologies,” he added.

The Union government has granted official design registration to the device as ‘brain cortex separator instrument for neurosurgery, while the trademark ‘Saraj Retractor’ has also been formally registered, which could help its transition into a potential commercial medical product.

Saraj asserted that the primary objective behind developing the device was “to create a simpler, lighter and more surgeon-friendly alternative to conventional retractors while enhancing efficiency in the operating room and reducing the need for multiple assisting personnel during complex neurosurgical procedures.

According to AIIMS Patna officials, the development of the Saraj Retractor adds another milestone to the institution’s growing portfolio of research-driven innovations and reflects its commitment to advancing affordable, accessible and indigenous healthcare technologies.

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TAGGED:

AIIMS RETRACTOR
AIIMS PATNA BRAIN TUMOUR SURGERY
SARAJ RETRACTOR
AIIMS PATNA NEUROSURGERY
AIIMS PATNA

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