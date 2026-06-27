ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Patna Develops Pathbreaking Neuro-Surgical Device 'Saraj Retractor' For Brain Tumour Surgeries

Patna: In a novel achievement in the field of medical innovation and neurosurgery, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has developed an ultra-lightweight brain retraction device. It has been named 'Saraj Retractor', and is meant to simplify complex brain tumour surgery while increasing its precision at the same time.

The device has been conceptualised and developed by Dr Saraj Kumar Singh, an additional professor at the department of neurosurgery in AIIMS Patna. It has received design registration and trademark protection under the aegis of the institute.

Brain retractors are indispensable instruments in neurosurgery. They enable surgeons to gently hold and retract delicate brain tissues to access deep-located tumours and critical intracranial (occurring with the cranium or skull) structures.

Conventional brain retraction systems are often bulky, weighing around 3.5 kilograms, comprising multiple interconnected components and joints. Their use during surgery requires the assistance of two to three medical personnel in the operation theatre, and also lend to further complexity and prolonged preparation, combined with a higher risk of mechanical failure.

The Saraj Retractor invented by AIIMS Patna doctor Saraj Kumar Singh. (ETV Bharat pictures/ Special Arrangement)

The 'Saraj Retractor', which has been named after its inventor, addresses these challenges. It weighs only 20 grams and is less than one per cent of the weight of the conventional systems.