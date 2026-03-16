ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Gorakhpur Doctors' Team Detects Rare A3 Blood Group In Pregnant Woman From Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur have identified an extremely rare A3 subgroup of the A blood group in an eight-month pregnant woman, marking a milestone in advanced immunohematology diagnostics.

The patient was referred to the Department of Transfusion Medicine after doctors found discrepancies while conducting her routine blood group testing. Following detailed serological analysis, the specialists confirmed the presence of the rare A3 subgroup.

Additional Professor, Dr Aradhana Singh said the finding highlights the institute’s growing diagnostic capabilities and its commitment to providing safe and accurate blood transfusion services to patients across Purvanchal.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Lab Detects Rare A3 Blood Group, Highlights Advanced Diagnostics (ETV Bharat)

According to Dr Saurabh Murthy, who is the Faculty In-charge of the Department of Transfusion Medicine, the A3 subgroup has a lower expression of the A antigen on the surface of red blood cells compared to the normal A blood group. "Because of this reduced antigen presence, routine blood group tests may produce conflicting results. Such cases require advanced serological testing to accurately determine the blood group,” he explained.

Medical studies suggest that the A3 subgroup is extremely rare, with an estimated prevalence of roughly one in 33,000 people in some regions of India.