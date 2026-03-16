AIIMS Gorakhpur Doctors' Team Detects Rare A3 Blood Group In Pregnant Woman From Uttar Pradesh
Doctors detected the rare A3 blood subgroup in a pregnant patient, highlighting advanced immunohematology testing and improving transfusion safety for rare blood group cases.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur have identified an extremely rare A3 subgroup of the A blood group in an eight-month pregnant woman, marking a milestone in advanced immunohematology diagnostics.
The patient was referred to the Department of Transfusion Medicine after doctors found discrepancies while conducting her routine blood group testing. Following detailed serological analysis, the specialists confirmed the presence of the rare A3 subgroup.
Additional Professor, Dr Aradhana Singh said the finding highlights the institute’s growing diagnostic capabilities and its commitment to providing safe and accurate blood transfusion services to patients across Purvanchal.
According to Dr Saurabh Murthy, who is the Faculty In-charge of the Department of Transfusion Medicine, the A3 subgroup has a lower expression of the A antigen on the surface of red blood cells compared to the normal A blood group. "Because of this reduced antigen presence, routine blood group tests may produce conflicting results. Such cases require advanced serological testing to accurately determine the blood group,” he explained.
Medical studies suggest that the A3 subgroup is extremely rare, with an estimated prevalence of roughly one in 33,000 people in some regions of India.
Doctors also detected anti-A1 antibodies in the patient, which reacted at 4°C. This finding is clinically significant for transfusion safety, they said.
Due to the presence of anti-A1 antibodies, transfusing standard A-group packed red blood cells (PRBCs) could be unsafe in such cases. Instead, doctors recommend O-group PRBCs to ensure safe transfusion if needed.
It was identified by a team from the Immunohematology Testing Department.
Officials said that just days earlier, the same department had identified another rare blood type - the Bombay (Oh) blood group, considered among the rarest blood groups in the world. The identification of two rare blood groups within a short period highlights the growing expertise of the Transfusion Medicine Laboratory at AIIMS Gorakhpur, they stated.
The institute’s Immunohematology Laboratory is equipped with rare antisera and advanced reagents, enabling complex procedures such as antibody screening, antibody identification, elution, adsorption and detection of unusual blood group anomalies.
These capabilities play a crucial role in ensuring accurate blood group determination and safe transfusion, particularly for patients with rare blood groups.
Congratulating the medical team, Vibha Dutta, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Gorakhpur, said the achievement is an indication of the institute’s dedication to high-quality medical care. “The efforts of the Department of Transfusion Medicine are commendable. AIIMS Gorakhpur remains committed to providing state-of-the-art diagnostic and transfusion services to the people of Purvanchal,” she said.
Also Read: