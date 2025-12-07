ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Delhi Boosts Kidney Transplant Capacity By Over 50 Per Cent

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has enhanced its kidney transplant capacity by over 50 per cent, with the Urology Department now performing transplants alongside the Surgery Department.

Over the past year, the team of urologists at the AIIMS has conducted 21 kidney transplants, reducing the waiting period significantly and offering treatment at low costs compared to private health institutions.

Head of the Urology Department, Dr Amlesh Seth, said the hospital has been performing kidney transplants for the last 53 years, but the procedures were previously being handled by the Surgery Department, while kidney-related problems were seen in the Nephrology Department.

“Last year, we began performing kidney transplants in the Urology Department. The number of operating theatres in the Urology Department also increased significantly last year, increasing the kidney transplant capacity of the entire AIIMS hospital by more than 50 per cent,” he said.

AIIMS Delhi Boosts Kidney Transplant Capacity By Over 50 Per Cent (ETV Bharat)

Dr Seth stated that the current waiting period for kidney transplants at AIIMS is three months. “It is a big relief for patients, as they had to wait much longer. With more expansion of facilities, this waiting will decrease further,” he said.