AIIMS Delhi Boosts Kidney Transplant Capacity By Over 50 Per Cent

Head of the Urology Department, Dr Amlesh Seth, said the hospital provides free-of-cost kidney transplants to patients with a three-month waiting period

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 7, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has enhanced its kidney transplant capacity by over 50 per cent, with the Urology Department now performing transplants alongside the Surgery Department.

Over the past year, the team of urologists at the AIIMS has conducted 21 kidney transplants, reducing the waiting period significantly and offering treatment at low costs compared to private health institutions.

Head of the Urology Department, Dr Amlesh Seth, said the hospital has been performing kidney transplants for the last 53 years, but the procedures were previously being handled by the Surgery Department, while kidney-related problems were seen in the Nephrology Department.

“Last year, we began performing kidney transplants in the Urology Department. The number of operating theatres in the Urology Department also increased significantly last year, increasing the kidney transplant capacity of the entire AIIMS hospital by more than 50 per cent,” he said.

Dr Seth stated that the current waiting period for kidney transplants at AIIMS is three months. “It is a big relief for patients, as they had to wait much longer. With more expansion of facilities, this waiting will decrease further,” he said.

The number of kidney patients across the country is very high, according to Dr Seth, which increases the demand for transplants. “However, the greatest challenge is finding a perfect donor. A perfect donor is one whose blood group and tissues match the recipient's,” he said.

‘Kidney transplants better than dialysis’

Dr Seth said that the government guidelines for kidney transplants were the same as for other transplants. “The patient must be kept in the hospital for at least 2 weeks after the transplant. We have five beds reserved for transplant recipients in the Urology Department. The entire Urology Department has 44 beds for kidney patients. This procedure saves patients from repeated dialysis costs and extends their lives,” he said.

The Urology Department head explained that when a patient develops kidney problems, they are treated in the Nephrology Department, but later, doctors at the Urology Department examine them and make them ready for transplant.

“After conducting a comprehensive examination, the Urology Department prepares for the transplant, which is completely free at AIIMS,” he said.

Dr Seth said most medications are provided free at the hospital, with families bearing only 5 to 10 per cent of the overall cost compared to private hospitals. “Patients must purchase only those medications that are out of stock at the hospital, which the hospital does not have. All other facilities, from the operation to the bed and essential medications, are free,” he said.

