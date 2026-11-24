ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Bhopal Research Explores Possibility Of Fatherhood After Death Through Sperm Retrieval

Bhopal: Can a man father a child even after his death? What may sound like an unusual question is now the subject of pioneering research at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

A research team led by Professor Dr Raghavendra Kumar Bindua from the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology has explored the possibility of retrieving viable sperm after death. This can potentially offer a path to parenthood for families who lose a loved one unexpectedly.

The research focuses on the scientific, ethical and legal aspects of postmortem sperm retrieval. Funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the study recently received recognition at the 26th annual conference of the Punjab Academy of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, PAFMATCON 2026, where it was adjudged the best research work.

Dr Bindua was honoured for his research at the 26th annual PAFMATCON 2026 conference. The study examines the feasibility of retrieving sperm after death, including cases involving sudden and unexpected deaths.

The research was jointly conducted by the Departments of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at AIIMS Bhopal, with financial support from ICMR.

Explaining the findings, Dr Bindua said the objective was to scientifically assess whether viable and motile sperm could be retrieved after death, including in cases of sudden and unexpected deaths.

The study involved interactions with more than 600 individuals and over 250 sperm retrieval procedures. The findings confirmed successful sperm retrieval in several cases. Researchers also reported that retrieval attempts were successful even when conducted up to 24 hours after death.