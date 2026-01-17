ETV Bharat / health

AIG Inaugurates Centre for Microbiome Research in Hyderabad, A Major Leap In Gut Health Treatment

Centre for Microbiome Research was inaugurated at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: A major milestone has been achieved in the field of gut microbiome treatment with the inauguration of the Centre for Microbiome Research India at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) here. The advanced research facility is being described as one of the most modern centres in Asia dedicated to the study of beneficial bacteria in the human intestine.

The centre was inaugurated by Professor Emad El-Omar, Editor of the internationally renowned journal Gut and a global expert in gastrointestinal diseases, along with AIG Chairman Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy.

Dr Reddy said the new centre would play a crucial role in delivering advanced treatments based on gut microbiome research. "In addition to chronic gastrointestinal diseases, the centre will focus on research related to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), fatty liver disease, obesity, metabolic disorders, pancreatitis, and other rapidly increasing digestive health problems," he said.

He added that for decades, gastrointestinal diseases have largely been treated based on symptoms. "The study of the gut microbiome allows us to better understand diseases, predict their progression, and offer precise, personalised treatments. Professor Emad El-Omar will serve as a special technical advisor to guide the research work at this centre," Dr Reddy added.