ETV Bharat / health

AIG Hospitals Collaborates With Boston Scientific To Establish Centre of Excellence To Strengthen Access To Therapeutic GI Endoscopy

AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, and Boston Scientific in India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Therapies , with a particular emphasis on training doctors across India. The three-year collaboration aims to strengthen clinical expertise in advanced therapeutic endoscopy and support wider access to minimally invasive gastrointestinal interventions beyond major metropolitan centres.

The initiative recognises that improving access to advanced GI care requires more than the availability of medical technology. Equally important is developing the clinical expertise, procedural skills and trained multidisciplinary teams necessary to deliver these interventions safely and effectively. By extending structured training opportunities to physicians practicing in smaller cities , the collaboration seeks to build clinical capabilities that can translate into better access to specialised treatment for patients.

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, said, "A patient requiring an advanced gastrointestinal procedure should not have to depend entirely on the expertise available in a major metropolitan city. If we want to improve access to specialised healthcare in India, we must invest in developing the skills of doctors who serve patients in smaller cities and towns. At AIG Hospitals, we have always believed that meaningful clinical training goes beyond lectures. It requires hands-on experience, sound clinical judgement, and continued mentorship. Through this collaboration, our focus is to extend these opportunities to more doctors, particularly from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, so that advanced therapeutic endoscopy can progressively become accessible closer to where patients live."

Under the MoU, AIG Hospitals will host structured training programmes annually , covering Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), Cholangioscopy, Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) and Endoluminal Surgeries . Led by AIG's experienced faculty and invited external experts, these programmes will integrate classroom learning, dedicated skill laboratories, hands-on training stations and live case observations, with emphasis on procedural proficiency, appropriate clinical decision-making and standardised practices. The Centre will also provide training opportunities for endoscopy technicians and nursing professionals . Digital learning, clinical observerships and continued mentorship will complement the hands-on programmes, supporting participants as they develop and apply their skills in their respective clinical settings.

“Advancing patient care often requires close collaboration among physicians who treat patients every day, researchers who generate scientific evidence, and innovators who develop new approaches to care,” said Dr. Brian Dunkin, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Endoscopy, Boston Scientific.

“Together, they help identify unmet medical needs and ensure innovation is guided by evidence and focused on meaningful patient benefits. Our collaboration with AIG Hospitals reflects this approach, bringing together medical expertise and opportunities for knowledge-sharing and continued learning to support the advancement of endoscopic care.”

Madan Krishnan, Vice President and Managing Director, APAC Growth Markets, Boston Scientific, said, “At Boston Scientific, we believe that advances in medical technology must go with clinical education. Our collaboration with AIG Hospitals reflects our commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with the knowledge and expertise needed to adopt minimally invasive therapies appropriately. By investing in long-term partnerships that support physician education and skill development, we aim to help expand access to advanced treatment options and improve patient care.”

The Centre of Excellence builds on the existing training collaboration between AIG Hospitals and Boston Scientific in India, bringing multiple areas of therapeutic endoscopy education under a structured framework. The initiative will follow a defined annual training calendar and governance process, with yearly reviews to assess progress and identify opportunities for further development. Through this partnership, both organisations aim to strengthen India's therapeutic endoscopy training ecosystem, with the larger objective of improving the availability of skilled clinical teams and expanding access to advanced gastrointestinal care across the country.