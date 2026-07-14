ETV Bharat / health

AI Won't Replace Surgeons, But It Is Making Surgery Smarter, Safer And More Precise

Machine learning algorithms can inform surgeons on the force they should apply during delicate procedures ( Getty Images )

Surgeons have so far worked with years of training, steady hands and clinical judgement in the operating room. Now, a new assistant has entered the operating theatre, not to hold the scalpel but to inform every movement. Artificial intelligence (AI), robotic surgery, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are transforming the way surgeries are planned, performed and even taught, and they’re doing it fast. Experts at the recent HAI Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru on these advances said the future of surgery will not be machines replacing doctors. Instead, technology will help surgeons to be more precise, reduce complications and improve patient outcomes.

AI Is Becoming the Surgeon’s Sidekick

“Artificial intelligence is being used more and more to analyse large amounts of clinical data before and during surgery. AI is not an autonomous decision-maker but an intelligent assistant that provides real-time data to the surgeon. AI-powered systems can evaluate surgical data and provide surgeons with real-time feedback to help them perform procedures more accurately,” says Rohit Mahajan of Intuitive.

Machine learning algorithms can inform surgeons on the force they should apply during delicate procedures. Even small changes can reduce unnecessary tissue damage, risk of complications and speed up recovery. Mahajan said, “AI is a decision support tool. The goal is to increase accuracy, while keeping the surgeon in full control.” AI may be able to churn through data faster than humans, but it is still lacking something that no algorithm has: clinical judgement.

L-R: Anitha Niranjan, Director, Global Healthcare Academy, Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, Global Healthcare Academy, Dr Shravan Subramanyam, Healthcare Policy Advocate, BPL Medical Technologies, and Harsh Dhand, Research and AI Partnerships, APAC lead at Google at the HAI Conclave in Bengaluru (Anubha Jain)

Expansion of Robotic Surgery

There's a lot of misconception about robotic surgery. Contrary to popular belief, robots do not operate by themselves. Each movement is directed by a trained surgeon seated at a console. The robotic system only reduces the surgeon’s hand movements, making them more stable and accurate in the patient’s body.

“Robotic surgery is one of the most advanced forms of minimally invasive surgery,” said Dr Jagannath Dixit, Lead Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital. Robotic procedures are generally associated with smaller cuts, less loss of blood, less pain, faster recovery, fewer days in the hospital. Back to work and normal activities faster

The robot is just a tool, said Dr. Dixit. Faster recovery means cancer patients can start chemotherapy or radiation therapy sooner if needed. The difference is the surgeon behind the machine.

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