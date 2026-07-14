AI Won't Replace Surgeons, But It Is Making Surgery Smarter, Safer And More Precise
Artificial intelligence, robotic surgery, augmented reality and virtual reality are transforming the way surgeries are planned, performed and even taught.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 14, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Surgeons have so far worked with years of training, steady hands and clinical judgement in the operating room. Now, a new assistant has entered the operating theatre, not to hold the scalpel but to inform every movement. Artificial intelligence (AI), robotic surgery, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are transforming the way surgeries are planned, performed and even taught, and they’re doing it fast. Experts at the recent HAI Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru on these advances said the future of surgery will not be machines replacing doctors. Instead, technology will help surgeons to be more precise, reduce complications and improve patient outcomes.
AI Is Becoming the Surgeon’s Sidekick
“Artificial intelligence is being used more and more to analyse large amounts of clinical data before and during surgery. AI is not an autonomous decision-maker but an intelligent assistant that provides real-time data to the surgeon. AI-powered systems can evaluate surgical data and provide surgeons with real-time feedback to help them perform procedures more accurately,” says Rohit Mahajan of Intuitive.
Machine learning algorithms can inform surgeons on the force they should apply during delicate procedures. Even small changes can reduce unnecessary tissue damage, risk of complications and speed up recovery. Mahajan said, “AI is a decision support tool. The goal is to increase accuracy, while keeping the surgeon in full control.” AI may be able to churn through data faster than humans, but it is still lacking something that no algorithm has: clinical judgement.
Expansion of Robotic Surgery
There's a lot of misconception about robotic surgery. Contrary to popular belief, robots do not operate by themselves. Each movement is directed by a trained surgeon seated at a console. The robotic system only reduces the surgeon’s hand movements, making them more stable and accurate in the patient’s body.
“Robotic surgery is one of the most advanced forms of minimally invasive surgery,” said Dr Jagannath Dixit, Lead Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital. Robotic procedures are generally associated with smaller cuts, less loss of blood, less pain, faster recovery, fewer days in the hospital. Back to work and normal activities faster
The robot is just a tool, said Dr. Dixit. Faster recovery means cancer patients can start chemotherapy or radiation therapy sooner if needed. The difference is the surgeon behind the machine.
Imagine Seeing the Tumour Before You Reach It
Probably one of the most exciting developments is augmented reality. Today’s surgeons scan CTs and MRI images before stepping into the operating room. But once the surgery begins, they have to mentally translate those images while operating. AR changes this.
It is able to project a three-dimensional image of the tumour directly into the surgeon’s view of the surgical field, displaying its precise position, depth and limits in real time. This means that surgeons can check the correct surgical plane with far more precision, particularly in complex cancer operations, where it is as important to preserve healthy tissue as it is to remove the tumour. Surgeons can see the tumour virtually, rather than imagine where it might be.
How Virtual Reality May Transform Surgeons’ Training
Virtual reality isn’t just for gaming anymore. It’s becoming a powerful training tool in healthcare. “VR allows trainee surgeons to rehearse complex procedures multiple times in immersive virtual environments before they operate on a patient,” Dr Dixit said. It also offers the potential for remote mentoring.
A surgeon hundreds of kilometres away can almost guide an experienced surgeon through a complex procedure, giving them real-time instructions and correcting mistakes as they happen. This could help to bridge the gap in specialist training, especially in areas where there are few experienced surgeons.
Better Planning Equals Better Outcomes
The biggest advantage of these technologies is not that surgery becomes more high tech. “It’s a lot more predictable. By combining medical imaging, AI analysis and robotic precision, surgeons can better plan procedures before the first incision. This often leads to fewer complications, less trauma to healthy tissue, and quicker recovery for patients. “The end result is always better patient outcomes,” said Dr Dixit. Better planning usually means better surgery.
But robotic and AI-assisted surgery, while promising, is not yet available to many patients. The main problem is price. The high price of robotic systems makes it difficult for hospitals in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to implement. Most installations are concentrated in metropolitan centres with high surgical volumes. As technology becomes more affordable and hospitals start viewing robotic surgery as a long-term investment rather than an expensive luxury, Dr Dixit believes adoption will increase over time.
The Next Horizon
Experts say robotics and AI will grow rapidly in organ transplants, neurosurgery, breast surgery, thyroid surgery and cosmetic surgery over the next 10 years. Another new innovation is portable nano-robotic systems. These are smaller robotic platforms that can be transferred between operating rooms rather than being permanently fixed in one theatre. Still in the works, they could make robotic surgery cheaper for hospitals all across India. However, even as artificial intelligence becomes more and more sophisticated, experts say that the human surgeon will always be at the heart of every operation.
AI is capable of analyzing data. Robots can improve accuracy. AR can enhance visualisation. VR can help training. But none of these can substitute for a surgeon’s judgement when an operation runs into unexpected complications. The future of surgery is unlikely to be man versus machine. It will be people, working with technology that’s getting ever smarter; combining clinical expertise with digital precision to make surgery safer, smarter and more personal than ever before.
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