ETV Bharat / health

AI Software Developed At PGIMER Chandigarh For Early Detection Of Gall Bladder Cancer

Chandigarh: A team of doctors and scientists at Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has achieved a major breakthrough in detecting gall bladder cancer with the help of an artificial intelligence (AI) software. It will now be possible to detect this cancer at an early stage with the help of ultrasound images.

The research, led by Dr Pankaj Gupta of the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging, has now been recognised by the international medical journal The Lancet Regional Health–Southeast Asia.

Medical experts say that like many other cancers, the detection of gall bladder cancer at an early stage is a major challenge, even as it has become a growing concern in North India, especially among women. Experts believe gall stones are a major cause of this disease, and since most patients are diagnosed with the cancer at an advanced stage, treatment options are limited.

The new AI system is said to be different from the routine AI models that analyse a single image. This model simultaneously analyses multiple ultrasound images of a patient to determine the likelihood of cancer or non-cancerous conditions. Furthermore, the system also displays the part of the image on which the conclusion is based, to help doctors understand the report better and to take informed decisions.