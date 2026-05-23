AI Software Developed At PGIMER Chandigarh For Early Detection Of Gall Bladder Cancer
The new technique will help identify gall bladder cancer with the help of multiple ultrasound images.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Chandigarh: A team of doctors and scientists at Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has achieved a major breakthrough in detecting gall bladder cancer with the help of an artificial intelligence (AI) software. It will now be possible to detect this cancer at an early stage with the help of ultrasound images.
The research, led by Dr Pankaj Gupta of the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging, has now been recognised by the international medical journal The Lancet Regional Health–Southeast Asia.
Medical experts say that like many other cancers, the detection of gall bladder cancer at an early stage is a major challenge, even as it has become a growing concern in North India, especially among women. Experts believe gall stones are a major cause of this disease, and since most patients are diagnosed with the cancer at an advanced stage, treatment options are limited.
The new AI system is said to be different from the routine AI models that analyse a single image. This model simultaneously analyses multiple ultrasound images of a patient to determine the likelihood of cancer or non-cancerous conditions. Furthermore, the system also displays the part of the image on which the conclusion is based, to help doctors understand the report better and to take informed decisions.
Talking about the new technique, Dr Gupta said, "Ultrasound is an inexpensive and easily available test. However, experience is required to detect cancer at an early stage. In such a situation, the AI software will assist doctors. This technology can prove to be very useful in small towns and rural areas where there is a shortage of specialist doctors."
The PGIMER team tested this AI model on patients from four hospitals in North India and the results have shown positive results. Computer scientist Kartik Bose, who was part of the team, has come up with the simple computer application under the guidance of doctors which can be used for free by doctors and researchers across the country.
The PGIMER team is now in the process of testing this latest technology in a large-scale clinical trial. Doctors believe that it could be incorporated into routine ultrasound screenings in the coming days. This could enable early detection of gallbladder cancer and help save lives.
PGIMER Chandigarh is one of the premier medical institutes of the country that caters to patients from across the northern states of the country and also, in some cases, patients coming from the other corners as well. The medical experts continue pursuing research and coming up with interventions for the common good of the community.