ETV Bharat / health

AI-Powered Cams Are Being Used To Detect Suicide Risk, Here's How The System Works

South Korea is using artificial intelligence to help prevent suicides on Seoul's Han River bridges. AI-powered security cameras can detect odd activity, such as someone remaining in high-risk regions, accessing forbidden zones, or approaching emergency suicide prevention phones. The device instantaneously warns first responders, allowing for faster intervention in a country with one of the world's worst suicide rates.

Kim Jun-young, Chief of the Hangang Bridge CCTV Integrated Control Centre, said that last year, nearly 900 cameras on 17 bridges identified more than 1,200 incidents but “about eight people” could not be saved.

South Korea continues to face one of the highest suicide rates among OECD member nations, prompting city officials and emergency services to continuously refine technological and physical interventions across major infrastructure. Rescue officials express optimism that the automated detection capability will bridge crucial gaps in response times and save lives across the capital.

Han River AI system

The Han River AI system has been operating since 2021, although its development began earlier. In an effort to address one of South Korea’s most persistent social challenges, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has deployed an artificial intelligence-driven CCTV system designed to detect and prevent suicide attempts on bridges spanning the Han River.

Developed through a joint initiative between the Seoul Institute of Technology and the Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the deep-learning surveillance network analyzes real-time video footage alongside years of behavioural data, sensor inputs, and rescue operation dispatch logs. Since April 2020, the Seoul Institute of Technology has analyzed data from the Fire & Disaster Headquarters, such as information on dispatch status, CCTV footage, data from sensors, information on people trying to commit suicide on the bridge, report history, phone calls, and text messages.

Every year, around 486 suicide attempts are reported on bridges over the Han River. Seoul saved 96.63% of those who attempt to jump off the bridge.

These technologies use deep learning AI to detect and forecast hazardous situations. Through videos containing people who tried to commit suicide on the bridge, the AI learns the pattern of those likely to jump off. Then, it selects CCTV footage of a suspicious site and sends it to the monitor agent at the control center. This system allows rapid responses to suicide attempts—both before or after an incident—and minimizes surveillance loopholes. Not only that, but it can also dramatically reduce warning errors thanks to AI’s ability to reflect environmental factors, including illumination levels and weather, as well as characteristics of Han River bridges such as wobbling caused by winds and traffic.

Other countries which use artificial intelligence surveillance to detect and prevent suicide: