AI-Powered Cams Are Being Used To Detect Suicide Risk, Here's How The System Works
In partnership with Seoul Fire & Disaster Headquarters, the Seoul Institute of Technology developed CCTV control technologies custom-made for bridges over the Han River.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
South Korea is using artificial intelligence to help prevent suicides on Seoul's Han River bridges. AI-powered security cameras can detect odd activity, such as someone remaining in high-risk regions, accessing forbidden zones, or approaching emergency suicide prevention phones. The device instantaneously warns first responders, allowing for faster intervention in a country with one of the world's worst suicide rates.
Kim Jun-young, Chief of the Hangang Bridge CCTV Integrated Control Centre, said that last year, nearly 900 cameras on 17 bridges identified more than 1,200 incidents but “about eight people” could not be saved.
South Korea continues to face one of the highest suicide rates among OECD member nations, prompting city officials and emergency services to continuously refine technological and physical interventions across major infrastructure. Rescue officials express optimism that the automated detection capability will bridge crucial gaps in response times and save lives across the capital.
Han River AI system
The Han River AI system has been operating since 2021, although its development began earlier. In an effort to address one of South Korea’s most persistent social challenges, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has deployed an artificial intelligence-driven CCTV system designed to detect and prevent suicide attempts on bridges spanning the Han River.
Developed through a joint initiative between the Seoul Institute of Technology and the Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the deep-learning surveillance network analyzes real-time video footage alongside years of behavioural data, sensor inputs, and rescue operation dispatch logs. Since April 2020, the Seoul Institute of Technology has analyzed data from the Fire & Disaster Headquarters, such as information on dispatch status, CCTV footage, data from sensors, information on people trying to commit suicide on the bridge, report history, phone calls, and text messages.
Every year, around 486 suicide attempts are reported on bridges over the Han River. Seoul saved 96.63% of those who attempt to jump off the bridge.
These technologies use deep learning AI to detect and forecast hazardous situations. Through videos containing people who tried to commit suicide on the bridge, the AI learns the pattern of those likely to jump off. Then, it selects CCTV footage of a suspicious site and sends it to the monitor agent at the control center. This system allows rapid responses to suicide attempts—both before or after an incident—and minimizes surveillance loopholes. Not only that, but it can also dramatically reduce warning errors thanks to AI’s ability to reflect environmental factors, including illumination levels and weather, as well as characteristics of Han River bridges such as wobbling caused by winds and traffic.
Other countries which use artificial intelligence surveillance to detect and prevent suicide:
Japan
Japan has deployed an artificial intelligence surveillance system designed to detect self-harm risk factors in real time. Developed by Tokyo-based tech company Asilla Inc., the system utilizes existing security camera infrastructure to identify suspicious behavioural patterns and notify staff before a crisis occurs. The technology has already been introduced across approximately 40 locations, including around 10 railway stations and 30 commercial facilities in Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture.
Sweden
AI-driven smart surveillance software is integrated into the Stockholm Metro system platform. The system is constantly monitoring for risky behaviour such as loitering near the edge of a platform, crossing security lines or entering off-limits track areas. Operators are instantly alerted to stop approaching trains, issue specific warning messages or send security personnel to the platform.
Suicide Rate In India
As per NCRB data, India recorded 1,70,746 suicides in 2024, a marginal dip from the previous year. An AI-powered surveillance and crisis intervention system along high risk sites in India like urban bridges, railway tracks, flyovers can be a game changer in emergency response capabilities and can help save lives. Suicide is a serious public health problem in India. Surveillance cameras placed in known suicide hotspots and high-risk public locations such as metro stations offer opportunities for surveillance and early intervention.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
References:
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12889-026-28358-1
- https://www.ncrb.gov.in/uploads/files/1ADSIPublication-2024.pdf
- https://arxiv.org/html/2605.22904v2
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