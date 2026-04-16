ETV Bharat / health

AI Chatbots Are Becoming The First Step For Health Advice, But How Safe Are They?

Exactly a year ago, 16-year-old Adam Raine from California died by suicide. Adam's parents alleged the boy was discussing his mental health with a chatbot. The parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT assisted in their son's suicide. “The lawsuit claims the chatbot validated his depression and provided details on suicide methods over seven months. The complaint alleges the bot did not stop the conversation even after Adam uploaded photos of self-harm and discussed plans to die, encouraging him to keep his plans secret. Following Adam's case, a few months later in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old man allegedly took his own life after seeking guidance from an AI chatbot.

These incidents are part of a broader pattern. A brief online search reveals further similar cases, such as Sewell Setzer III (February 2024), Zayn Shamblin (Texas, 2025), and several others. Although the outcomes of each case differ, they raise crucial questions about digital ethics, the role of technology in healthcare, and the potential for emotional dependence. In contrast to these tragic outcomes, others have found AI chatbots helpful in times of distress. For example, a woman is depressed after a breakup. She has no money for counselling and feels too ashamed to tell her close friends she was made “a fool of.” She turns instead to an AI chatbot for counselling and reports that it helped her.

AI therapists are becoming a popular substitute for psychotherapy, and shrinks are concerned (Getty Images)

Priya (name changed) began communicating with a mental health bot when her long-term boyfriend started abusing her and exploiting her vulnerabilities. She describes how he weaponized her insecurities and traumas against her, even shaming her for caring. She reports feeling too ashamed to admit her situation to herself. An AI chatbot, she says, gave her the confidence to share things without fear of judgement. Vidhya Thakkar, a book blogger and marketing professional, also found solace in AI after losing her fiancé a few days before her wedding. She says a mental health expert she went to consult was acting more like a 'specialist than a listener'. “AI acted like a friend that I needed at that time. Listening to me, validating my thoughts at times, not judging me but also telling me where I am wrong,’’ she adds.

As these personal stories illustrate, the advent of generative artificial intelligence (Gen-AI) has, to a large extent, altered how people seek healthcare information. The results can be both positive and negative. More than 1 billion people worldwide use AI tools. In a global context of increasing social isolation and diminishing healthcare resources, experts say more people are expected to increasingly use AI for healthcare-related queries and even like peer guides or mental health experts. People are increasingly using AI to interpret symptoms, create weight-loss plans, improve sleep patterns, and even interpret diagnostic reports. We have tools like ChatGPT Health and Claude for Healthcare from OpenAI and Anthropic respectively.

On Feb 6, 2026, COMPASS_GH, a Consensus on Metrics, Priorities, and Standards for Safe General Health AI, was announced, citing exponential growth in the use of AI over the past 5 years. The initiative aims to define consensus standards for safe, accurate, and equitable AI use for general health queries, since there is currently no guidance on consumer-facing AI applications, point out various editorials of science and health journals.

A recent editorial in the medical journal The Lancet says that COMPASS_GH was needed, in particular, “as generative AI chatbots are commonly used in everyday life, there is an urgent need to ensure that the health information they provide is accurate, equitable, and safe’’. Many people turn to generative AI chatbots, which are trained on data from across the internet, are constantly changing, and can include information from unverified sources to interpret symptoms and clinical reports, provide recommendations for seeking care and self-care, and manage anxiety about medical concerns, added The Lancet.

It said that in the UK, more than one in three adults report using AI chatbots to support their mental health or wellbeing, feeling less alone and more able to manage difficult emotions as a result. The Kaiser Family Foundation, an independent health policy and research organisation, released a study that found 1 in 3 adults are turning to AI chatbots for health information. While no absolute figure is available for India, the number would be exponential, given the increasing access to the internet among both rural and urban youth.

First Consult Happens Online

A key issue is that people often do not know which questions to ask these chatbots for the right information (Getty Images)

Before a patient sees a doctor, they often go online with symptoms. First it was a Google search, now it is chatbots. Be it a young professional in Delhi who pastes her blood tests into an AI assistant at midnight, or a student in Melbourne looking for reasons for skin and hair issues. Vaid (name changed) says, “If I get results late at night, I do not have the patience to wait a day or two for the doctor to interpret them. AI becomes helpful in such cases.” Researchers at KFF say those “who turned to AI for health information say they were in search of quick and immediate advice, though challenges affording and accessing healthcare also play a role, particularly for young adults”.