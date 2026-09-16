ETV Bharat / health

Who Gets The Kidney? AI Chatbots Do Not Make The Same Moral Choices Humans Do, Research Finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) models prioritize starkly different attributes than humans when making high-stakes decisions, and they don't express indecision like humans do, according to a new study led by Penn State researchers in the US, raising questions about the role of AI in decision support for ethically sensitive situations like medical decisions.

The researchers used a hypothetical scenario to explore AI’s moral decision-making in a high-stakes scenario: If there are multiple kidney transplant patients but only one available organ, who should receive the kidney? That’s the fundamental question explored by Nobel Laureate Alvin Roth as an example of the challenge of allocating scarce resources. But rather than approaching the problem solely through mechanism design, as Roth did, the team examined how morality influences such decisions. The researchers compared the judgements of leading large language models with those given by real people in earlier academic studies, investigating where the AI models aligned or misaligned with human values and whether they expressed indecision when faced with difficult ethical trade-offs.

They found that AI chatbots often make decisions that differ from human judgement by oversimplifying complex decisions and expressing unwarranted confidence when there is no clear right answer. They presented their findings at the 2026 Association for Computing Machinery Fairness, Accountability and Transparency (FAccT) conference in June. The study was published in the conference’s proceedings.

“Moral decisions in settings like organ allocation directly determine who lives and who dies, so getting AI's role in them right isn't optional,” said Hadi Hosseini, associate professor of informatics and intelligent systems and an associate professor of economics at Penn State, who led the study. “While we do not intend to encourage the use of AI as a substitute for professional judgement in medical decision-making or other high-stakes contexts, it's becoming essential to understand their behaviour as individuals, organizations and firms more and more rely on AI to make decisions or receive recommendations.”

The researchers set up a series of head-to-head comparisons: two hypothetical patients — described by attributes such as age, number of dependents, health status and drinking habits — both in need of the same kidney. They asked several AI chatbots to pick who should receive the kidney, using the same scenarios given to humans (research participants with no specified medical training) in earlier studies.