ETV Bharat / health

AI Can Assess Heart Function With 93% Accuracy, Says Dr Devi Shetty

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence (AI) can assess heart function with 92–93% accuracy by analysing electrocardiograms (ECGs) and may help detect the risk of sudden cardiac arrest early, renowned cardiac surgeon and Narayana Hrudayalaya Chairman Dr Devi Shetty has said.

In an interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat, Dr Shetty discussed the growing role of AI in healthcare, highlighting its potential to improve diagnosis, reduce medical errors and enable faster treatment through digital platforms.

He predicted that AI would play a crucial role in medicine over the next decade and could be a source of second opinions during treatment. However, he stressed that the technology cannot replace a doctor's judgment. “AI is smart, but the doctor is smarter,” he said, emphasising that the final decision on treatment must remain with the physician.

AI can help reduce medical errors

Dr Shetty said AI-enabled digital platforms could improve patient safety by alerting doctors to potentially dangerous prescriptions and treatment decisions.

For instance, if a patient with impaired kidney function is prescribed gentamicin, an antibiotic that can damage the kidneys, an AI-enabled system can flag the risk based on the patient's creatinine levels. Such alerts can help doctors reconsider prescriptions before medication is administered.

He said AI could help identify potential errors by analysing patient records and clinical information in real time.

Narayana Hrudayalaya has used AI for years

According to Dr Shetty, AI requires digital information and structured data to work effectively. While the human mind can typically process 10–15 data points at a time, AI can analyse 60–100 data points, helping doctors make more informed decisions.

Narayana Hrudayalaya introduced a digital platform eight years ago, with a team of 50 software engineers developing AI-based tools for clinical use.

Twenty doctors have access to an application that sends alerts when potentially dangerous bacteria are detected, enabling the medical team to respond promptly, even when some doctors are off duty.

The hospital also uses AI to interpret blood gas test reports, which are routinely conducted in intensive care units (ICUs). The results are sent to doctors and nurses through a mobile application, accompanied by AI-generated interpretations.

Dr Shetty said these tools help medical professionals understand complex reports and make quicker decisions. Rather than making doctors and nurses redundant, he argued, AI can enhance their capabilities.

He also suggested that obtaining an AI-assisted second opinion could become a legal requirement within the next five to 10 years.

AI could help predict cardiac arrest

Dr Shetty said certain warning signs, including an increased heart rate, falling blood pressure and declining urine output, may appear six to eight hours before cardiac arrest.

Identifying these warning signs requires analysing multiple parameters, making AI a potentially valuable tool in critical care.

His team has developed an application that uses ECG data to assess a patient's ejection fraction, a measure of how effectively the heart pumps blood.

According to Dr Shetty, the system analyses millions of ECG records alongside corresponding ejection fraction data. A study conducted by the team found that the AI tool could estimate ejection fraction with 92–93% accuracy.