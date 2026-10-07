ETV Bharat / health

Adolescents Need Age-Appropriate Healthcare During Transition To Adulthood

Hyderabad: Adolescence is a crucial stage with physical and psychological changes, and young people need age-appropriate healthcare as they transition from childhood to adulthood, doctors said at a national symposium on adolescent surgery and transition care in Hyderabad.

The symposium, titled 'Adolescent Surgery and Transition Care', was organised by KIMS Cuddles under the guidance of the IAPS-AASTC Chapter. It brought together paediatric surgeons and healthcare professionals to discuss the specific medical and surgical needs of adolescents.

As part of the program, an Adolescent Clinic was launched at KIMS Cuddles to provide age-appropriate medical care and identify and treat conditions requiring surgical intervention, said Dr Yoga Nagendhar, Chief Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, Pediatric Urologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Robotic Surgeon.

Speaking at the symposium, Dr Nagendhar said some children have congenital conditions, developmental problems or other health conditions that continue into adolescence and require ongoing medical care.

"It is important to ensure that children who have been receiving treatment under pediatric care do not face any interruption when they transition to adult healthcare services," he said.

“A structured transition process can help ensure continuity of treatment and appropriate follow-up."