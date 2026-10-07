Adolescents Need Age-Appropriate Healthcare During Transition To Adulthood
The symposium, titled 'Adolescent Surgery and Transition Care', was organised by KIMS Cuddles under the guidance of the IAPS-AASTC Chapter.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Adolescence is a crucial stage with physical and psychological changes, and young people need age-appropriate healthcare as they transition from childhood to adulthood, doctors said at a national symposium on adolescent surgery and transition care in Hyderabad.
The symposium, titled 'Adolescent Surgery and Transition Care', was organised by KIMS Cuddles under the guidance of the IAPS-AASTC Chapter. It brought together paediatric surgeons and healthcare professionals to discuss the specific medical and surgical needs of adolescents.
As part of the program, an Adolescent Clinic was launched at KIMS Cuddles to provide age-appropriate medical care and identify and treat conditions requiring surgical intervention, said Dr Yoga Nagendhar, Chief Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, Pediatric Urologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Robotic Surgeon.
Speaking at the symposium, Dr Nagendhar said some children have congenital conditions, developmental problems or other health conditions that continue into adolescence and require ongoing medical care.
"It is important to ensure that children who have been receiving treatment under pediatric care do not face any interruption when they transition to adult healthcare services," he said.
“A structured transition process can help ensure continuity of treatment and appropriate follow-up."
The symposium covered various health conditions that can occur during adolescence, surgical procedures, minimally invasive techniques, urological and gastrointestinal conditions, and health issues specific to adolescent girls. Experts also discussed the management of conditions that may become apparent or require intervention during the teenage years.
Doctors spoke about the importance of involving adolescents and their parents in healthcare decisions. Open communication about health concerns, respecting adolescents’ views, maintaining privacy and providing appropriate counselling were the key aspects of adolescent healthcare.
Experts also stressed that parents should pay attention not only to adolescents’ physical health but also to their psychological and social well-being. Regular follow-up was considered particularly important for adolescents living with chronic or long-term health conditions.
Better coordination between pediatric and adult healthcare specialists can help ensure that adolescents receive continuous and appropriate care as they transition into adulthood, doctors said.
The program was organised by paediatric surgeons Dr. Yoga Nagendhar, Dr. Manisha Reddy, Dr. Avinash Palreddy and Dr. Aashish Kodali. Dr. Narendra Kumar, Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy and Dr. Babu attended the program as chief guests.
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