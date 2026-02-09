ETV Bharat / health

The Acid Reflux Epidemic: How India’s Late-Night Eating Culture Is Sending More People Into Surgery, Plus Simple Changes To Avoid This Fate

Most of us know exactly what we’re doing wrong when we eat dinner at 10:30 pm, sometimes 11 o'clock. Sometimes it’s not even “dinner” but leftovers, instant noodles, a quick biryani order, or that innocent-looking packet of chips. Then we lie down and scroll before falling asleep. It is followed by a fire climbing up the chest, a sour taste in the throat, that strange mix of discomfort and regret that makes you promise yourself, “Tomorrow I’ll eat early.” Tomorrow, of course, never comes. What has come instead is an alarming rise in acid reflux, GERD, and serious gastrointestinal complications so serious that doctors across India are seeing more patients who don’t just need medicines anymore. They need surgery.

How Did Acidity Go From A Minor Annoyance To A Major Health Crisis?

Acid reflux used to be a problem people joked about. “Too much spicy food.” “Too much stress.” “Have some cold milk.” Today, it’s no longer funny.

According to Dr. Saswata Chatterjee, Consultant – Gastro Science at CMRI Kolkata, the pattern is worrying. “We are seeing a clear rise in acid reflux and related gastrointestinal problems, and one of the biggest contributors is the growing late-night eating culture.” This is an urban problem driven by late work hours, food delivery apps, irregular sleep, and the idea that dinner timing is flexible as long as Wi-Fi is strong.

When you eat, your stomach produces acid to digest food. That’s normal. Gravity also helps; food stays where it belongs. But when you eat late and lie down soon after, you create the perfect conditions for acid to misbehave.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Chatterjee explains: “When people eat very late or snack just before sleeping, the stomach remains full at a time when the body is preparing to rest. As soon as we lie down, the stomach and the food pipe are almost at the same level, which makes it much easier for acid to travel upward.”

In other words, gravity stops helping you. Acid moves up instead of down. And that burning sensation? That’s your food pipe getting irritated repeatedly. Add to this sleep deprivation, stress eating, irregular meal timings, and suddenly acidity is permanent.

Modern Indian Lifestyles Are Terrible For Digestion

Think about a typical urban day: