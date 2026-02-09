The Acid Reflux Epidemic: How India’s Late-Night Eating Culture Is Sending More People Into Surgery, Plus Simple Changes To Avoid This Fate
Gastroenterologist Dr. Saswata Chatterjee explains how acidity has gone from a minor annoyance to a major health crisis.
Most of us know exactly what we’re doing wrong when we eat dinner at 10:30 pm, sometimes 11 o'clock. Sometimes it’s not even “dinner” but leftovers, instant noodles, a quick biryani order, or that innocent-looking packet of chips. Then we lie down and scroll before falling asleep. It is followed by a fire climbing up the chest, a sour taste in the throat, that strange mix of discomfort and regret that makes you promise yourself, “Tomorrow I’ll eat early.” Tomorrow, of course, never comes. What has come instead is an alarming rise in acid reflux, GERD, and serious gastrointestinal complications so serious that doctors across India are seeing more patients who don’t just need medicines anymore. They need surgery.
How Did Acidity Go From A Minor Annoyance To A Major Health Crisis?
Acid reflux used to be a problem people joked about. “Too much spicy food.” “Too much stress.” “Have some cold milk.” Today, it’s no longer funny.
According to Dr. Saswata Chatterjee, Consultant – Gastro Science at CMRI Kolkata, the pattern is worrying. “We are seeing a clear rise in acid reflux and related gastrointestinal problems, and one of the biggest contributors is the growing late-night eating culture.” This is an urban problem driven by late work hours, food delivery apps, irregular sleep, and the idea that dinner timing is flexible as long as Wi-Fi is strong.
When you eat, your stomach produces acid to digest food. That’s normal. Gravity also helps; food stays where it belongs. But when you eat late and lie down soon after, you create the perfect conditions for acid to misbehave.
Gastroenterologist Dr. Chatterjee explains: “When people eat very late or snack just before sleeping, the stomach remains full at a time when the body is preparing to rest. As soon as we lie down, the stomach and the food pipe are almost at the same level, which makes it much easier for acid to travel upward.”
In other words, gravity stops helping you. Acid moves up instead of down. And that burning sensation? That’s your food pipe getting irritated repeatedly. Add to this sleep deprivation, stress eating, irregular meal timings, and suddenly acidity is permanent.
Modern Indian Lifestyles Are Terrible For Digestion
Think about a typical urban day:
- Breakfast skipped or rushed
- Lunch eaten at the desk
- Coffee replacing meals
- Stress pretending to be productivity
- Dinner becoming the largest meal of the day.
This routine confuses the digestive system. Your stomach doesn’t know when to expect food. Your body doesn’t know when to rest. Acid keeps flowing, even when it shouldn’t. Late-night eating culture is about a lifestyle where everything is delayed: meals, sleep, rest, recovery. The stomach, unlike your boss, does not appreciate flexible hours!
When Acidity Turns Dangerous
Here’s where things get serious. Uncontrolled acid reflux damages tissue over time.
Dr. Chatterjee warns: “Over time, uncontrolled reflux can lead to complications such as esophagitis, strictures, Barrett’s oesophagus and even precancerous changes.” Chronic acidity can inflame the food pipe, cause narrowing (making swallowing painful), and in some cases, change the lining of the oesophagus in ways that increase cancer risk.
One the statistic that should worry us all: “Even a 10% increase in reflux-related complications translates to a significant rise in GI surgeries across the population.” Ten percent may sound small. In a country of over a billion people, it is anything but.
Most acid reflux cases can be managed with lifestyle changes and medication, if caught early. But many people don’t act early. They self-medicate. Ignore symptoms. Normalize discomfort. Until one day, medicines stop working. Dr. Chatterjee points out that hospitals are now seeing more patients with long-standing, severe reflux that has progressed too far. “With more people now reporting severe, long-standing symptoms, we are also seeing a proportional rise in the number of patients who eventually require surgical intervention,” she says. These surgeries are done to prevent further damage, manage complications, and improve quality of life when the digestive system has had enough.
Cultural Problem
Doctors can prescribe medicines. Surgeons can operate. But they can’t fix habits. Late-night eating has become normalised. Food delivery apps encourage it. Work schedules demand it. Social life revolves around it. But your digestive system is still old-school. It wants routine. It wants early dinners. It wants you upright after meals.
Says Dr. Chatterjee: “If this cultural pattern continues, we will inevitably see more complex reflux cases and a steady rise in surgical procedures.”
Make These 5 Small Changes
Most reflux cases don’t need surgery. They need discipline. Simple changes can make a big difference:
- Finish dinner at least 2-3 hours before sleep
- Avoid lying down immediately after meals
- Reduce late-night snacking
- Maintain regular sleep timings
- Manage stress without food
As Dr. Chatterjee says: “These small changes can prevent long-term gastrointestinal damage and reduce the need for surgery.” No fancy diet. Just basic respect for your body clock. The acid reflux epidemic isn’t about spicy food or weak stomachs. It’s about how modern life has convinced us that sleep, meals, and rest are optional. They’re not!
