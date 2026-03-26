ETV Bharat / health

A New Study Says Ejaculating More Frequently May Improve Sperm Quality

When it comes to reproduction, female biology is often described in terms of a ticking clock. Women are born with most of their lifetime supply of eggs, meaning that a woman's age is usually the same as the age of her eggs. Older women therefore produce older eggs.

But male reproduction works differently. Sperm are produced continuously from puberty onwards and can be stored in the reproductive tract before ejaculation. That means a man's age is not necessarily the same as the age of his sperm. So what happens to sperm while they wait?

Men trying to conceive are often advised to remain sexually abstinent for several days to allow their sperm count to build up. It is true that abstinence increases sperm count. But the size of the ejaculate is not the only factor that determines fertility. Our new study shows that in men (and other male animals), sperm stored during sexual abstinence actually "ages" and deteriorates in quality.

We already know that male fertility declines with age. What has remained unclear is whether the time sperm spend in storage contributes to this decline.

Answering this question is particularly timely. Sexual activity appears to be declining, especially among young people. Combined with the global trend towards delayed parenthood, this may further exacerbate global fertility declines.

For our investigation, we collected semen data from 115 published studies involving nearly 55,000 men. We found that when men abstained from ejaculation, the health of their sperm dropped significantly. Sperm motility (their ability to swim) and viability decreased – and sperm DNA became more damaged.

We identified two likely causes. The first is oxidative stress – a form of biological "rust" that accumulates in sperm and can physically damage them. The second is energy depletion. Unlike most cells, sperm are highly active and have only a limited capacity to replenish their energy reserves. When stored for extended periods, they simply run out of fuel.

The World Health Organization advises against ejaculating two to seven days before providing a sperm sample for analysis, fertility treatments or procedures such as IVF. However, our findings suggest that even shorter periods may be better if sperm quality in the sample is to be improved.

This supports a recent discovery that ejaculating within 48 hours of providing a sample improves IVF treatment outcomes compared to longer durations of abstinence. It also aligns with a hypothesis in evolutionary biology.