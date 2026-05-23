NIMS Successfully Conducts 2,000 Kidney Transplant Surgeries, 90% Of Them Free of Cost
NIMS has been conducting kidney transplant surgery at an affordable cost of less than Rs 3 lakh while private hospitals charge up to ₹20 lakhs
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: For Ramesh (name changed), who suffered from chronic kidney disease, life was a big struggle, not long ago. He was prescribed dialysis three times a week and spent most of his time in the hospital enduring pain and financial burden. One dialysis session would take four hours and cost thousands of rupees.
But today he is a happy man, relieved from all the pain and struggle. Thanks to NIMS, Hyderabad, which successfully conducted a kidney transplant surgery on him free of cost, giving him a new lease on life.
"Undergoing dialysis regularly is an immense pain and struggle. It is a hardship one wouldn't wish even upon an enemy. But after undergoing a kidney transplant at NIMS, it feels as if I have been born again," he says.
Like Ramesh, NIMS has bestowed a new lease on life to countless individuals who suffered kidney-related issues for years.
Having commenced its kidney transplant programme in 1989, NIMS achieved a rare and remarkable milestone this Thursday by successfully completing its 2,000th kidney transplant surgery. Notably, the institution provided these services free of cost to nearly 90 per cent of the patients, offering a lifeline to the underprivileged through funds from the Aarogyasri scheme and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).
The remaining surgeries were also performed at a significantly low cost. While a kidney transplant (including medication) can cost up to ₹20 lakhs at private hospitals, NIMS performs this procedure for less than ₹3 lakhs. NIMS has thus accomplished a feat that remains beyond the reach of many other public sector hospitals across the country.
The person behind this hospital's success story is Dr Rahul Devraj, Head of the Urology Department at NIMS. He, along with Dr Ram Reddy, Dr Vidyasagar, Dr Ramachandraiah, and the rest of the staff, has been working tirelessly to ensure the successful execution of these surgeries.
Director of NIMS, Prof. Beerappa extended special commendation to the entire team of Dr Rahul Devraj. He also expressed his gratitude to the hospital's Chairman and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Minister for Medical and Health Damodar Raja Narasimha for supporting NIMS Hospital and facilitating free kidney transplant surgeries.
NIMS performed its first kidney transplant surgery in 1989. At the time, it was considered a historic milestone. The individual who underwent that surgery back then remains in good health to this day. Since that time, doctors have brought hope and light into the lives of 2,000 families. Notably, 500 kidney transplant surgeries have been performed within just the last three years.
Revanth Reddy and Damodar Raja Narasimha congratulated the NIMS medical team for achieving this rare and remarkable feat. The Minister stated that the government intends to further expand organ transplant services within public hospitals to provide support to the underprivileged. He also announced that an Organ Transplantation Centre is being established at TIMS in Sanath Nagar.
85% Success Rate
Dr Rahul Devraj said NIMS boasts a high success rate for these operations. "In fact, the success rate stands at 95 per cent during the first year following the surgery," he added. Kidneys retrieved from live donors continue to function effectively in 85 per cent of recipients even five years after transplantation. He explained that kidneys harvested from brain-dead donors demonstrate an 80 per cent success rate.
He said the successful completion of a kidney transplant surgery does not signify the end of the journey. The transplanted organ faces the risk of rejection due to the patient's body's immune response. Consequently, patients must exercise caution and take immunosuppressant medications for years following the surgery.
He said organ transplantation is not a procedure performed merely at one's convenience or with one doctor's efforts. "A kidney transplant is not a task a single physician can accomplish alone. From retrieving the donor's kidney to implanting it in the recipient, and providing years of post-operative follow-up care, the entire process results from the collective effort of over 50 doctors and staff members," Dr Rahul Devraj said.
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