ETV Bharat / health

NIMS Successfully Conducts 2,000 Kidney Transplant Surgeries, 90% Of Them Free of Cost

Hyderabad: For Ramesh (name changed), who suffered from chronic kidney disease, life was a big struggle, not long ago. He was prescribed dialysis three times a week and spent most of his time in the hospital enduring pain and financial burden. One dialysis session would take four hours and cost thousands of rupees.

But today he is a happy man, relieved from all the pain and struggle. Thanks to NIMS, Hyderabad, which successfully conducted a kidney transplant surgery on him free of cost, giving him a new lease on life.

"Undergoing dialysis regularly is an immense pain and struggle. It is a hardship one wouldn't wish even upon an enemy. But after undergoing a kidney transplant at NIMS, it feels as if I have been born again," he says.

Like Ramesh, NIMS has bestowed a new lease on life to countless individuals who suffered kidney-related issues for years.

DR RAHUL DEVRAJ (ETV BHARAT)

Having commenced its kidney transplant programme in 1989, NIMS achieved a rare and remarkable milestone this Thursday by successfully completing its 2,000th kidney transplant surgery. Notably, the institution provided these services free of cost to nearly 90 per cent of the patients, offering a lifeline to the underprivileged through funds from the Aarogyasri scheme and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The remaining surgeries were also performed at a significantly low cost. While a kidney transplant (including medication) can cost up to ₹20 lakhs at private hospitals, NIMS performs this procedure for less than ₹3 lakhs. NIMS has thus accomplished a feat that remains beyond the reach of many other public sector hospitals across the country.