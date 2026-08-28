ETV Bharat / health

A New Drug To Preserve Breath: Advanced Medication For Life-Threatening IPF

Hyderabad: Kology Biosciences, a start-up based at the University of Hyderabad (HCU), has developed drugs capable of significantly extending the lifespan of patients suffering from a life-threatening lung disease.

Research into two specific diseases began three years ago with the support of faculty from HCU’s ASPIRE-BioNEST. Given the promising experimental results, preparations are underway to launch these drugs in the market within the next two years.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) primarily affects heavy smokers. Patients suffer from severe coughing, particularly at night, and the condition can prove fatal within two to three years. Last year, Meta estimated the global prevalence of this disease at 5.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Research into specific treatments is ongoing; currently, patients are treated with standard medications for lung diseases. Scientists at Kology Biosciences have now developed a drug in the form of a film strip that dissolves within a minute of being placed in the mouth. While the annual cost of IPF treatment per patient in India is ₹53,460, the newly developed drug costs only ₹32,400.