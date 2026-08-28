A New Drug To Preserve Breath: Advanced Medication For Life-Threatening IPF
Research into two specific diseases began three years ago with the support of faculty from HCU’s ASPIRE-BioNEST.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kology Biosciences, a start-up based at the University of Hyderabad (HCU), has developed drugs capable of significantly extending the lifespan of patients suffering from a life-threatening lung disease.
Research into two specific diseases began three years ago with the support of faculty from HCU’s ASPIRE-BioNEST. Given the promising experimental results, preparations are underway to launch these drugs in the market within the next two years.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) primarily affects heavy smokers. Patients suffer from severe coughing, particularly at night, and the condition can prove fatal within two to three years. Last year, Meta estimated the global prevalence of this disease at 5.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Research into specific treatments is ongoing; currently, patients are treated with standard medications for lung diseases. Scientists at Kology Biosciences have now developed a drug in the form of a film strip that dissolves within a minute of being placed in the mouth. While the annual cost of IPF treatment per patient in India is ₹53,460, the newly developed drug costs only ₹32,400.
A Rare Disease in Children
Cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder, affects children under the age of five. This condition causes the body to produce thick, sticky mucus, which blocks airways and damages the lungs. Every year, 1,560 children in the country are born with this disease, and 95% of them do not survive. Saving these children requires an annual expenditure of ₹1.20 crore. Currently, only one company worldwide manufactures the necessary medication. With the aim of producing it domestically, Kology Biosciences has now developed a new drug.
To Be Available in Two Years – KM Sridevi, CEO, Kology Biosciences
"Even with currently available medications, IPF patients face a risk of death within two to three years; however, using our drug offers the potential for a lifespan of seven to eight years. Children with cystic fibrosis have a life expectancy of about ten years under current treatment methods, whereas the drug we have developed offers the possibility of living for 50 to 60 years. We will make these medicines available within two years," said KM Sridevi, Chief Executive Officer, Kology Biosciences.