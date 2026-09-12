90-Year-Old Heart Attack Patient With Chronic Kidney Disease Undergoes Emergency Angioplasty
According to the hospital, the patient's advanced age and impaired kidney function made the emergency cardiac intervention challenging.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Anantapur: A 90-year-old man from Agali in Madakasira taluk of Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh, who suffered a severe heart attack while also living with chronic kidney disease, was successfully treated with emergency angioplasty at KIMS Saveera Hospitals in Anantapur.
According to the hospital, the patient's advanced age and impaired kidney function made the emergency cardiac intervention challenging. Restoring blood flow to the heart was critical, and the use of contrast dye during angioplasty, doctors said was challenging since it could pose additional risk to his already compromised kidney function.
The patient was brought to the hospital with a severe heart attack. After assessing his condition, the cardiology team performed emergency angioplasty and placed a stent in the blocked coronary artery, restoring blood flow to the heart.
Given his underlying kidney disease, doctors adopted a kidney-protective approach and used the minimum possible amount of contrast dye during the procedure. The intervention was performed by the nephrology team, including Dr Badarinath and Dr Sameer John.
Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr Parvez Nawaz said elderly patients with acute cardiac conditions and other underlying health problems require careful planning during emergency treatment.
He said the medical team's priority was to restore blood flow to the heart as quickly as possible while minimising the impact on kidney function. The angioplasty was completed using a very small quantity of contrast dye and with precautions aimed at protecting the patient's kidneys.
Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr Moode Sandeep said the hospital's cardiology team is equipped to handle complex cardiac emergencies with advanced technology and multidisciplinary support.
The doctors said that a heart attack is a medical emergency and that people should not delay in seeking medical care if symptoms such as severe chest pain, breathlessness, sweating, nausea, or sudden weakness occur.
They said early diagnosis and timely restoration of blood flow to the heart can improve the chances of survival, especially among elderly and high-risk patients.
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