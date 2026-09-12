ETV Bharat / health

90-Year-Old Heart Attack Patient With Chronic Kidney Disease Undergoes Emergency Angioplasty

Anantapur: A 90-year-old man from Agali in Madakasira taluk of Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh, who suffered a severe heart attack while also living with chronic kidney disease, was successfully treated with emergency angioplasty at KIMS Saveera Hospitals in Anantapur.

According to the hospital, the patient's advanced age and impaired kidney function made the emergency cardiac intervention challenging. Restoring blood flow to the heart was critical, and the use of contrast dye during angioplasty, doctors said was challenging since it could pose additional risk to his already compromised kidney function.

The patient was brought to the hospital with a severe heart attack. After assessing his condition, the cardiology team performed emergency angioplasty and placed a stent in the blocked coronary artery, restoring blood flow to the heart.

Given his underlying kidney disease, doctors adopted a kidney-protective approach and used the minimum possible amount of contrast dye during the procedure. The intervention was performed by the nephrology team, including Dr Badarinath and Dr Sameer John.

Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr Parvez Nawaz said elderly patients with acute cardiac conditions and other underlying health problems require careful planning during emergency treatment.