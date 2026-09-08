All About The 7-2-2 Rule: A Simple Way To Check If Your Blood Pressure Is Really High
The 7-2-2 protocol turns blood-pressure measurement from a one-off event into a small, repeatable experiment.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Blood pressure is one of those health numbers that can change your life without announcing itself. You can feel normal while your arteries are dealing with higher-than-ideal pressure every day. That is why hypertension is often called a silent condition: by the time symptoms appear, damage may already have occurred. So the useful question is: “What is my blood pressure doing consistently?”
That is the logic behind the 7-2-2 rule, a home-monitoring approach advocated by cardiac surgeon Dr Jeremy London based in Georgia in the United States. It turns blood-pressure measurement from a one-off event into a small, repeatable experiment.
The Protocol Is Simple
The numbers are the entire system.
- 7: Measure your blood pressure for seven consecutive days.
- 2: Take readings twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.
- 2: Take two readings during each session.
- You then record the results and calculate an overall average.
Why bother with all this when you can walk into a doctor's office and get a reading in two minutes?
Because blood pressure isn't a fixed number. It moves around throughout the day. Exercise, caffeine, stress and anxiety can affect it. Some people also experience temporarily higher readings in a medical setting. A single measurement can be useful, but it may not tell you what your usual blood pressure looks like. Seven days of repeated measurements give you something much more valuable: a pattern.
Think Of It As Collecting Data
One of the easiest mistakes with home blood-pressure monitoring is becoming obsessed with individual readings. You get one unusually high number and panic. The next morning you get a lower one and decide everything is fine. Neither conclusion is useful. The 7-2-2 approach is essentially a way of reducing the noise. Multiple measurements taken under similar conditions make it easier to identify a consistent trend rather than reacting to one reading.
This is the same principle you would use in almost any useful self-tracking experiment: standardise the process, collect enough observations and look at the average rather than the outlier. The resulting record can also give your doctor more information than a single reading taken during an occasional appointment.
Measurement Technique
A blood-pressure monitor is only useful if you use it properly. Before taking a reading, sit quietly for a few minutes. Keep your back supported and your feet flat on the floor. Rest your arm at heart level and avoid talking during the measurement.
The goal is to make each measurement as consistent as possible. Think of it like weighing yourself. If you weigh yourself immediately after running up the stairs one day and after sitting quietly for 20 minutes another day, comparing the numbers isn't particularly helpful. The same principle applies here.
Look Beyond The Blood Pressure Cuff
Dr London also recommends paying attention to another simple measurement: waist-to-height ratio. The basic benchmark is straightforward: your waist circumference should be less than half your height, giving a waist-to-height ratio below 0.5. You measure your waist with a tape measure around the level of the belly button and use the same unit (centimetres or inches) for both waist and height.
Why measure your waist when you already have a weighing scale? Because the scale tells you how much you weigh. It doesn't tell you where that weight is distributed.
Abdominal fat, particularly visceral fat around internal organs, is metabolically active and is associated with metabolic and cardiovascular risk. Waist measurement therefore provides information that body weight alone cannot.
Blood pressure tells you about pressure inside your cardiovascular system. Waist-to-height ratio gives you a simple indication of abdominal fat distribution. Neither measurement gives you a complete picture of health. But both are inexpensive, accessible and relatively easy to repeat at home.
What Should You Actually Do With The Numbers?
The point of home monitoring isn't to become your own doctor but to generate better information for the doctor you already have. If your seven-day blood-pressure record consistently suggests elevated readings, take the record to your family doctor. Don't diagnose yourself from one number or change medication without medical advice.
The same applies to waist measurements. A waist-to-height ratio can be a useful screening measure, but it does not diagnose diabetes, cardiovascular disease or metabolic dysfunction by itself. Your doctor can interpret these measurements alongside your age, medical history, medications, blood tests and other risk factors.
Dr. London suggests keeping a validated home blood-pressure monitor somewhere accessible. Record your readings rather than relying on memory. When you need a clearer picture of your blood pressure, use the 7-2-2 protocol and share the results with your physician.
References:
- https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jch.14549
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41440-025-02422-6
- https://drjeremylondon.com/articles/your-annual-longevity-report-card
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