ETV Bharat / health

65-Year-Old Woman Finds Relief From Recurrent Vaginal Prolapse After Complex Surgery At KIMS Cuddles

Hyderabad: Many women endure Vaginal wall prolapse for long enough till it becomes severe. It is a condition commonly seen in postmenopausal women due to the weakening of pelvic floor muscles as they age. However, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can provide complete relief.

Bindu Priya, Senior Consultant Urogynecologist at KIMS Cuddles recently managed a case of recurrent vaginal vault prolapse in a 65-year-old woman who had previously undergone multiple unsuccessful surgeries. She shared that the patient had a history of hysterectomy performed to treat uterine fibroids. A few years later, she began experiencing a bulge in the vaginal area.

In 2023, she underwent laparoscopic sling surgery, followed by an abdominal mesh repair (sacrocolpopexy) in 2024. Despite these interventions, the prolapse recurred within four months. Doctors at KIMS Cuddles performed a vaginal pessary for a year.

Later, the medical team performed vaginal reconstructive surgery using the patient’s own tissue supports. The procedure included anterior vaginal wall repair, uterosacral ligament suspension to ensure stronger support, and high perineorrhaphy.