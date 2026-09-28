ETV Bharat / health

64-Year-Old Woman Survives 10-Hour Surgery After Aortic Dissection In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 64-year-old retired government teacher from Medak district survived a rare and complex 10-hour cardiac surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Kondapur. She suffered an acute dissection of the ascending aorta, which is a life-threatening condition that involves the major artery carrying blood from the heart.

The woman, who had been undergoing treatment for hypertension for nearly a decade, developed severe chest pain radiating to her back, along with sweating and vomiting, during the early hours of September 17. She was initially treated at a local healthcare facility. As the pain persisted, she was referred to a hospital in Kompally, where a CT scan revealed an acute dissection of the ascending aorta extending into its branch vessels.

She was then transferred to the specialised cardiac unit at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur. A multidisciplinary team led by Chief Cardiologist Dr. Ravi Kumar Aluri and Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Nisarga evaluated the patient and decided to perform emergency surgery.

The 10-hour procedure involved replacement of the ascending aorta using a gelatin-sealed polyester vascular graft, debranching of the innominate artery, and reimplantation of the left common carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain.

As part of the procedure, doctors temporarily stopped the patient's circulation under controlled conditions. Her body temperature was lowered to about 18 degrees Celsius using hypothermia, reducing cellular metabolism and allowing surgeons to operate on the aortic arch.