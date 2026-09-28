64-Year-Old Woman Survives 10-Hour Surgery After Aortic Dissection In Hyderabad
As part of the procedure, doctors temporarily stopped the patient's circulation under controlled conditions
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 64-year-old retired government teacher from Medak district survived a rare and complex 10-hour cardiac surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Kondapur. She suffered an acute dissection of the ascending aorta, which is a life-threatening condition that involves the major artery carrying blood from the heart.
The woman, who had been undergoing treatment for hypertension for nearly a decade, developed severe chest pain radiating to her back, along with sweating and vomiting, during the early hours of September 17. She was initially treated at a local healthcare facility. As the pain persisted, she was referred to a hospital in Kompally, where a CT scan revealed an acute dissection of the ascending aorta extending into its branch vessels.
She was then transferred to the specialised cardiac unit at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur. A multidisciplinary team led by Chief Cardiologist Dr. Ravi Kumar Aluri and Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Nisarga evaluated the patient and decided to perform emergency surgery.
The 10-hour procedure involved replacement of the ascending aorta using a gelatin-sealed polyester vascular graft, debranching of the innominate artery, and reimplantation of the left common carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain.
As part of the procedure, doctors temporarily stopped the patient's circulation under controlled conditions. Her body temperature was lowered to about 18 degrees Celsius using hypothermia, reducing cellular metabolism and allowing surgeons to operate on the aortic arch.
For about 30 minutes, the patient's heart was stopped, the cardiopulmonary bypass machine was turned off, and there was no detectable pulse, blood pressure or blood flow. Ice packs were also used to further cool the brain and reduce its metabolic requirements during the procedure.
"During the critical phase of this surgery, the patient had no heartbeat, no pulse, and zero blood flow to her body or brain," Dr. Nisarga said. "We cooled the patient's body temperature down to a state where cellular metabolism essentially stops, giving us a very narrow window of time to remove the diseased portion of the aorta and reconstruct the aortic arch."
He said the procedure required close coordination among cardiac surgeons, anaesthesiologists, perfusionists, surgical nurses and intensive care staff.
The surgical team included Senior Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Sameer Chauhan and Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Vineeth. Cardiac anaesthesiologists Dr. Gorintha and Dr. Bhavani, Senior Surgical Assistant Manoah, Senior Clinical Perfusionists Jagan Mohan and Dayakar Swamy, and Junior Perfusionists Abhishek and Mounika were also part of the team.
Following the reconstruction, the patient's heart was restarted, and she was shifted to the intensive care unit. According to the hospital, she was taken off ventilator support within a few hours and was able to speak the following day without any reported neurological complications.
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