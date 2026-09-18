64-Year-Old Liver Cancer Patient Treated With Advanced TACE Procedure In Anantapur
Doctors conducted a PET-CT scan and fine-needle aspiration cytology (FNAC), following which he was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Anantapur: A 64-year-old man diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a common type of liver cancer, was treated with an advanced Transarterial Chemoembolisation (TACE) procedure at KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur after doctors determined that he was not suitable for surgery.
The treatment was performed under the supervision of Consultant Interventional Radiologist Dr Pritviraj SK, with Consultant Medical Oncologist Dr P Venkata Simha also involved in the patient's care.
The patient, Erriswamy, a resident of Uravakonda mandal in Anantapur district, initially sought medical attention after experiencing abdominal pain. Investigations at another hospital detected a mass in his liver. He was admitted to KIMS Saveera Hospital on September 9 for further evaluation.
Doctors conducted a PET-CT scan and fine-needle aspiration cytology (FNAC), following which he was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma. He was referred to the Interventional Radiology department. After assessing his overall health and the characteristics of the tumour, doctors recommended TACE as a treatment option.
The procedure was performed on September 10. During TACE, a thin catheter is inserted through an artery in the thigh and guided through the blood vessels to the artery supplying the liver tumour. Chemotherapy drugs are then delivered directly to the tumour along with an embolising agent intended to reduce its blood supply.
According to the doctors, TACE allows chemotherapy to be delivered locally to the tumour and may be considered for selected patients who cannot undergo surgery.
The patient was clinically stable after the procedure and was discharged following observation. He has been advised regular follow-up and further chemotherapy, depending on his response to treatment and clinical assessment.
Dr Pritviraj SK and Dr Venkata Simha said treatment for liver cancer is individualised and depends on factors including tumour size and extent, liver function, and the patient's overall health.
Read More: