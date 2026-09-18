ETV Bharat / health

64-Year-Old Liver Cancer Patient Treated With Advanced TACE Procedure In Anantapur

Anantapur: A 64-year-old man diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a common type of liver cancer, was treated with an advanced Transarterial Chemoembolisation (TACE) procedure at KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur after doctors determined that he was not suitable for surgery.

The treatment was performed under the supervision of Consultant Interventional Radiologist Dr Pritviraj SK, with Consultant Medical Oncologist Dr P Venkata Simha also involved in the patient's care.

The patient, Erriswamy, a resident of Uravakonda mandal in Anantapur district, initially sought medical attention after experiencing abdominal pain. Investigations at another hospital detected a mass in his liver. He was admitted to KIMS Saveera Hospital on September 9 for further evaluation.

Doctors conducted a PET-CT scan and fine-needle aspiration cytology (FNAC), following which he was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma. He was referred to the Interventional Radiology department. After assessing his overall health and the characteristics of the tumour, doctors recommended TACE as a treatment option.