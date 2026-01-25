ETV Bharat / health

500-Gram Kidney Stone Removed From Madhya Pradesh Man After Two Decades Of Pain

Panna: Doctors at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district surgically removed a half-kilogram kidney stone from a 32-year-old man’s body. He had been suffering from excruciating pain for the past 18-20 years.

The patient claimed that he earlier consulted quack doctors, who failed to provide proper treatment, causing the stone to grow in size. But the operation by doctors at Panna Government Hospital, led by a senior surgeon, Dr HN Sharma, relieved his pain, and he is recovering well after the surgery.

“The patient had been suffering from kidney stone pain for about 18-20 years and was experiencing a burning sensation during urination. He came to us, and we advised surgery,” Dr Sharma said.

The surgery was successfully performed on January 22, and the kidney stone weighing 500 grams was removed from the man’s abdomen. “The patient is in good health after the operation and is recovering well,” Dr Sharma said.