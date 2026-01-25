500-Gram Kidney Stone Removed From Madhya Pradesh Man After Two Decades Of Pain
After suffering severe pain for 20 years, a man from Madhya Pradesh had a 500-gram kidney stone successfully removed by skilled doctors in Panna.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Panna: Doctors at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district surgically removed a half-kilogram kidney stone from a 32-year-old man’s body. He had been suffering from excruciating pain for the past 18-20 years.
The patient claimed that he earlier consulted quack doctors, who failed to provide proper treatment, causing the stone to grow in size. But the operation by doctors at Panna Government Hospital, led by a senior surgeon, Dr HN Sharma, relieved his pain, and he is recovering well after the surgery.
“The patient had been suffering from kidney stone pain for about 18-20 years and was experiencing a burning sensation during urination. He came to us, and we advised surgery,” Dr Sharma said.
The surgery was successfully performed on January 22, and the kidney stone weighing 500 grams was removed from the man’s abdomen. “The patient is in good health after the operation and is recovering well,” Dr Sharma said.
More about the rare case
Budh Singh, a resident of Itwa village in Devendranagar tehsil, was severely troubled by kidney stone pain and had previously sought treatment from quack doctors. “When the pain became unbearable, he consulted Dr H.N. Sharma, who examined him and informed him that he had a large kidney stone in his abdomen that required surgery,” said hospital officials.
Singh was admitted to a private hospital where Dr Sharma, along with a team of doctors and paramedics, performed the operation and removed the giant stone.
Dr Sharma, who is retired from the government services, said that he had performed about 65 to 70 kidney stone surgeries, all of which have been successful. “Several large stones have been removed from patients’ abdomens before, but this is the largest stone removed so far,” he said.
Also Read