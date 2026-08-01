ETV Bharat / health

37-Year-Old Undergoes Successful Robotic Heart Valve Replacement At KIMS Hyderabad

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli, has successfully performed a robotic-assisted, minimally invasive mitral valve replacement cardiac surgery on a 37-year-old man from Rajahmundry.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Dr Nisarga, Chief Cardiothoracic, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, said the patient, an accountant working for a prawn export company, had been suffering from severe mitral stenosis caused by chronic rheumatic heart disease.

Dr Nisarga said the mitral valve, located between the left atrium and left ventricle, regulates blood flow between the two chambers of the heart. In mitral stenosis, the valve becomes thickened and narrowed, which restrict blood flow and place additional strain on the heart. If left untreated, the condition can lead to severe complications and can even become life-threatening.

The robotic-assisted surgery was performed on July 23 and lasted for more than five hours.