37-Year-Old Undergoes Successful Robotic Heart Valve Replacement At KIMS Hyderabad
Dr Nisarga said the mitral valve, located between the left atrium and left ventricle, regulates blood flow between the two chambers of the heart.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli, has successfully performed a robotic-assisted, minimally invasive mitral valve replacement cardiac surgery on a 37-year-old man from Rajahmundry.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Dr Nisarga, Chief Cardiothoracic, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, said the patient, an accountant working for a prawn export company, had been suffering from severe mitral stenosis caused by chronic rheumatic heart disease.
Dr Nisarga said the mitral valve, located between the left atrium and left ventricle, regulates blood flow between the two chambers of the heart. In mitral stenosis, the valve becomes thickened and narrowed, which restrict blood flow and place additional strain on the heart. If left untreated, the condition can lead to severe complications and can even become life-threatening.
The robotic-assisted surgery was performed on July 23 and lasted for more than five hours.
Unlike conventional open-heart surgery, which requires splitting the breastbone, the robotic procedure was carried out through small keyhole incisions.
Doctors said the minimally invasive technique has several advantages, including reduced blood loss, a lower risk of infection, less post-operative pain and faster recovery. The patient was taken off ventilator support within hours of the operation and was able to walk the next day.
"For young patients, conventional open-heart surgery can be physically and psychologically challenging. Robotic technology enabled us to replace the damaged valve with precision while reducing surgical trauma," Dr Nisarga said.
The surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team comprising cardiac surgeon Dr Vineeth; cardiac anaesthesiologists Dr Divya, Dr Gorintha and Dr Bhavani; senior surgical assistant Manoah; senior clinical perfusionists Dayakar Swamy and Jagan Mohan; and junior perfusionist Abhishek.
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