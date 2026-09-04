30-Year-Old Avoids Liver Transplant After Rare Vascular Disorder Diagnosed At Hyderabad Hospital
Investigations showed severe narrowing and complete blockage of the major hepatic veins, which were obstructing the normal flow of blood out of the liver.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Visakhapatnam has avoided a liver transplant after doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, diagnosed a rare case of chronic Budd-Chiari syndrome and restored blood flow to his liver through a minimally invasive procedure.
The patient had been undergoing treatment for recurrent ascites, or fluid accumulation in the abdomen, and was initially suspected to have advanced liver disease. Doctors considered alcohol as a possible cause.
During the second opinion with doctors at KIMS Hospitals, he was told that the underlying problem was not conventional alcohol-related liver disease but chronic Budd-Chiari syndrome, a rare condition in which the veins carrying blood away from the liver become severely narrowed or blocked.
Investigations showed severe narrowing and complete blockage of the major hepatic veins, which were obstructing the normal flow of blood out of the liver.
The impaired venous drainage led to repeated accumulation of fluid in the abdomen. Doctors also detected a blood clot in an accessory left hepatic vein, which was providing an alternative route for blood to drain from the liver.
Given the patient's young age and the vascular nature of the condition, doctors decided to attempt to restore blood flow from the liver instead of proceeding directly to transplantation.
Since the major hepatic veins were completely blocked, the interventional radiology team accessed the partially open accessory hepatic vein through a specialised minimally invasive procedure.
Doctors first performed balloon venoplasty, using a balloon to widen the narrowed section of the vein. A metallic stent was then placed to keep the blood-flow pathway open. The procedure successfully restored venous drainage from the liver without the need for major surgery.
The patient recovered well and was discharged on medication under medical supervision. At a follow-up examination one month later, doctors found that the recurrent abdominal fluid accumulation had completely resolved. His liver function tests also showed improvement.
Dr Mahesh Kumar Thummu, Interventional Radiologist at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, who was part of the treating team, said Budd-Chiari syndrome can be difficult to diagnose because its symptoms can resemble those of more common forms of liver cirrhosis.
"Recurrent ascites in a young person, particularly when it does not respond adequately to conventional treatment, should prompt evaluation of the hepatic venous outflow tract and not be attributed solely to routine liver disease. In this case, detailed vascular imaging helped us identify the underlying cause," he said.
“We restored hepatic venous drainage through a minimally invasive intervention. We were able to improve the patient’s liver blood flow and avoid proceeding directly to transplantation," he added.
What is Budd-Chiari syndrome?
Budd-Chiari syndrome is a rare disorder caused by obstruction or severe narrowing of the hepatic veins or other major venous pathways that carry blood away from the liver. When these veins become blocked, blood can accumulate in the liver, increasing pressure in the portal venous system. This can lead to ascites and progressive impairment of liver function.
In severe cases, the condition can progress to liver failure and may require a liver transplant. However, depending on the location and extent of the blockage, procedures designed to restore blood flow, including angioplasty, venous stenting and other interventional treatments, may offer an alternative to transplantation for appropriately selected patients.
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