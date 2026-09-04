ETV Bharat / health

30-Year-Old Avoids Liver Transplant After Rare Vascular Disorder Diagnosed At Hyderabad Hospital

The KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur team with the patient from Visakhapatnam ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Visakhapatnam has avoided a liver transplant after doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, diagnosed a rare case of chronic Budd-Chiari syndrome and restored blood flow to his liver through a minimally invasive procedure.

The patient had been undergoing treatment for recurrent ascites, or fluid accumulation in the abdomen, and was initially suspected to have advanced liver disease. Doctors considered alcohol as a possible cause.

During the second opinion with doctors at KIMS Hospitals, he was told that the underlying problem was not conventional alcohol-related liver disease but chronic Budd-Chiari syndrome, a rare condition in which the veins carrying blood away from the liver become severely narrowed or blocked.

Investigations showed severe narrowing and complete blockage of the major hepatic veins, which were obstructing the normal flow of blood out of the liver.

The impaired venous drainage led to repeated accumulation of fluid in the abdomen. Doctors also detected a blood clot in an accessory left hepatic vein, which was providing an alternative route for blood to drain from the liver.

Given the patient's young age and the vascular nature of the condition, doctors decided to attempt to restore blood flow from the liver instead of proceeding directly to transplantation.

Since the major hepatic veins were completely blocked, the interventional radiology team accessed the partially open accessory hepatic vein through a specialised minimally invasive procedure.

Doctors first performed balloon venoplasty, using a balloon to widen the narrowed section of the vein. A metallic stent was then placed to keep the blood-flow pathway open. The procedure successfully restored venous drainage from the liver without the need for major surgery.