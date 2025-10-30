29 Percent Smokers, Ex-Smokers At Risk Of Getting COPD, Study Finds
The study by Kamala Nehru Chest Hospital and Dr. SN Medical College is considered to be the first major research on PRISm, a COPD precursor.
Jodhpur: Nearly 29 percent of smokers and ex-smokers without any apparent difficulty in breathing are still at the risk of developing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(COPD) in future, a first major research in India conducted by researchers from Rajasthan has shown.
The research by Kamala Nehru Chest Hospital and Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases of Dr. SN Medical College Jodhpur studied a total of 440 smokers and ex-smokers. The study found Preserved Ratio Impaired Spirometry(PRISm) in 123 people accounting for 28.6%. These 123 people remain at risk of future COPD as per the study.
What Is PRISm?
In Pulmonology, PRISm is considered to be a precursor to COPD, which in turn is a disease in which the airways in the lungs become narrowed, causing difficulty breathing. In other words, PRISm means low lung growth or early COPD. This means, people with PRISm are at a risk of developing COPD later in their life. PRISm is measured as the decline in the one second ratio with normal pulmonary function.
Significance Of Rajasthan PRISm Research
Department Head and Hospital Superintendent at the SN Medical College Jodhpur, Dr. CR Chaudhary stated that this is the largest research since the introduction of PRISm. He said that the study led by lead researcher Dr. Stacy, a postgraduate student, was presented on behalf of South Asia at the European Respiratory Society conference in the Netherlands in September, which was highly appreciated. The research was also supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), he said.
According to Dr Chaudhary, the study found that smoking is the single largest independent risk factor for PRISm. “This means that if PRISm is detected early through spirometry, thousands of patients could be prevented from developing COPD. This research will guide future national health policy and public health strategies in Rajasthan,” he said.
Chaudhary said that COPD, once diagnosed, is never curable, but its severity can be reduced through treatment. “By using PRISM on as many people as possible and identifying its risk factors, they can be saved from this disease,” he explained.
As per Dr Chaudhary, the prevalence of COPD in India ranges from 5.5% to 7.7% adding the disease poses a risk of heart disease and diabetes. “PRISm is not just a pre-stage of COPD, but rather a serious condition that puts patients at risk for heart disease and diabetes, as severe lung disease affects the entire body. It leads to risks such as high mortality rates after COPD,” he said. If detected early, revolutionary changes can be made in the prevention and management of the disease, he added.
Types Of COPD
There are two main types of COPD:
Chronic Bronchitis: This condition is characterised by the long-term inflammation of the bronchial tubes supplying air to the lungs. It causes persistent cough and phlegm.
Emphysema: Emphysema refers to the damage to the air sacs of the lungs or alveoli, which are responsible for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide.
According to the ICMR, approximately 30 million people in India suffer from COPD. India accounts for approximately 30% of global COPD deaths. Patients are more common in rural and industrial areas.
Main causes of COPD
1. Smoking – the biggest cause
2. Constant exposure to dust, smoke, and pollution
3. Kitchen smoke or wood or coal-burning fuel
4. Occupational exposure to factories, mines, or chemicals
5. In some cases, genetic factors (family history)
COPD symptoms
- Persistent cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chest heaviness or tightness
- Fatigue
- Mucus production
