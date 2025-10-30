ETV Bharat / health

29 Percent Smokers, Ex-Smokers At Risk Of Getting COPD, Study Finds

Bystanders look a replica of human skeleton smoking cigarette during an awareness rally on occasion of the "World No-Tobacco Day", in Chennai on May 31, 2019. ( AFP )

Jodhpur: Nearly 29 percent of smokers and ex-smokers without any apparent difficulty in breathing are still at the risk of developing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(COPD) in future, a first major research in India conducted by researchers from Rajasthan has shown.

The research by Kamala Nehru Chest Hospital and Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases of Dr. SN Medical College Jodhpur studied a total of 440 smokers and ex-smokers. The study found Preserved Ratio Impaired Spirometry(PRISm) in 123 people accounting for 28.6%. These 123 people remain at risk of future COPD as per the study.

Kamala Nehru Chest Hospital (ETV Bharat)

What Is PRISm?

In Pulmonology, PRISm is considered to be a precursor to COPD, which in turn is a disease in which the airways in the lungs become narrowed, causing difficulty breathing. In other words, PRISm means low lung growth or early COPD. This means, people with PRISm are at a risk of developing COPD later in their life. PRISm is measured as the decline in the one second ratio with normal pulmonary function.

Nurse students hold placards as they participate in an anti smoking rally ahead of World No Tobacco Day in Hyderabad on May 30, 2019. (AFP)

Significance Of Rajasthan PRISm Research

Department Head and Hospital Superintendent at the SN Medical College Jodhpur, Dr. CR Chaudhary stated that this is the largest research since the introduction of PRISm. He said that the study led by lead researcher Dr. Stacy, a postgraduate student, was presented on behalf of South Asia at the European Respiratory Society conference in the Netherlands in September, which was highly appreciated. The research was also supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), he said.

According to Dr Chaudhary, the study found that smoking is the single largest independent risk factor for PRISm. “This means that if PRISm is detected early through spirometry, thousands of patients could be prevented from developing COPD. This research will guide future national health policy and public health strategies in Rajasthan,” he said.

A camel herder smokes whilst he relaxes at the annual Camel Fair at Pushkar, Rajasthan on November 7, 2024. (AFP)

Chaudhary said that COPD, once diagnosed, is never curable, but its severity can be reduced through treatment. “By using PRISM on as many people as possible and identifying its risk factors, they can be saved from this disease,” he explained.