ETV Bharat / health

28-Day-Old Infant Saved From Tracheostacomy After Successful Airway Procedure In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, have successfully treated a critically ill 28-day-old infant suffering from severe breathing difficulties caused by airway narrowing without tracheostomy.

The case was managed by Dr Priyanka Valluri, Consultant ENT Surgeon, and Dr Aparna, Regional Director, Neonatology – Academics and Research, KIMS Cuddles and Head of Neonatology at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur.

The infant was brought to the hospital with severe respiratory distress, chest retractions and noisy breathing. Doctors said the baby had been unable to breathe immediately after birth and required ventilator support for seven days. The infant was later treated for pneumonia, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiac complications.

At the time of admission to KIMS Cuddles, the baby was in critical condition. During an emergency attempt to secure the airway, doctors faced significant difficulty inserting a breathing tube.

For an infant of that age, a 3 or 3.5-size tube would normally be expected. However, doctors could insert only a 2.5-size tube, raising concerns about severe airway narrowing.

Further examination in the operation theatre confirmed Grade 2 subglottic stenosis, a condition in which the airway becomes narrowed just below the vocal cords.