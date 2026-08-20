28-Day-Old Infant Saved From Tracheostacomy After Successful Airway Procedure In Hyderabad
The infant was brought to the hospital with severe respiratory distress, chest retractions and noisy breathing.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, have successfully treated a critically ill 28-day-old infant suffering from severe breathing difficulties caused by airway narrowing without tracheostomy.
The case was managed by Dr Priyanka Valluri, Consultant ENT Surgeon, and Dr Aparna, Regional Director, Neonatology – Academics and Research, KIMS Cuddles and Head of Neonatology at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur.
The infant was brought to the hospital with severe respiratory distress, chest retractions and noisy breathing. Doctors said the baby had been unable to breathe immediately after birth and required ventilator support for seven days. The infant was later treated for pneumonia, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiac complications.
At the time of admission to KIMS Cuddles, the baby was in critical condition. During an emergency attempt to secure the airway, doctors faced significant difficulty inserting a breathing tube.
For an infant of that age, a 3 or 3.5-size tube would normally be expected. However, doctors could insert only a 2.5-size tube, raising concerns about severe airway narrowing.
Further examination in the operation theatre confirmed Grade 2 subglottic stenosis, a condition in which the airway becomes narrowed just below the vocal cords.
The medical team performed endoscopic balloon dilatation to widen the narrowed airway. A specialised 6-mm balloon was carefully positioned and used to dilate the stenotic section.
The procedure was performed three times using a controlled technique. Following the intervention, the airway opened adequately, which allowed air to pass freely.
"Treating such a young infant was particularly challenging because of the extremely small airway, the baby's age and the presence of other medical problems. Our objective was to restore the airway while avoiding a tracheostomy. Following balloon dilatation, the airway opened sufficiently, and the baby was able to breathe naturally," said Dr Priyanka Valluri.
The infant was monitored under the supervision of Dr Aparna, Senior Neonatologist, and Dr Vishwanath Nandyala, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician.
Doctors said subglottic stenosis in infants can cause severe breathing difficulties and may require urgent intervention when the airway narrowing is significant. In appropriately selected cases, endoscopic balloon dilatation can help restore the airway and potentially avoid more invasive procedures such as tracheostomy.
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