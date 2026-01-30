ETV Bharat / health

2026 Pre-Budget Expectations For Healthcare: Why Doctors, Dentists, Pharma Leaders and AI Healthtech Founders Want The System To Think Long-Term

What are the budget expectations of leaders across healthcare delivery, dentistry, pharma, AI health screening and digital services? ( Canva )

If there is one lesson India’s healthcare sector has learned over the last few years, it is this: waiting for people to fall sick is the most expensive way to run a health system. As the country heads into Union Budget 2026, leaders across healthcare delivery, dentistry, pharma, AI health screening and digital services are striking a surprisingly similar note. They want a system that moves from hospital-centric care to a full continuum of care, which invests in prevention, workforce, digital scale, domestic manufacturing and long-term planning.

Healthcare Is Cheap In India, Until It Isn’t

India is often praised for delivering world-class healthcare at some of the lowest costs globally. But that story has a catch.

As Vishal Lathwal, CEO, Apollo Home Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, points out, the nature of care itself is changing: “While India already provides world-class outcomes at among the lowest global costs, care demands are rapidly changing. With an aging population and an increasing chronic disease burden, policy must transition from a hospital-centric to a care-continuum perspective.”

People are living longer, but with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, respiratory conditions and mobility issues that require ongoing care, not just hospital visits. This is why Lathwal argues the budget must focus on health system resilience: by strengthening the healthcare workforce, enabling “phy-gital” (physical + digital) care models, rationalising GST on critical care services and ensuring steady healthcare financing even during economic downturns.

Incentives for healthtech and AI startups are priority (Canva)

Dentistry: The Ignored Healthcare Sector

If healthcare has blind spots, dentistry is one of the biggest. Most dental care in India is still paid for directly by patients. Which means people delay treatment until pain becomes unbearable, and by then, costs shoot up.

Dr. Vikas Agarwal, CEO & Founder, Dentalkart, believes Budget 2026 is a chance to finally treat dentistry as both a public health priority and an economic opportunity. “Dental care in India remains largely out-of-pocket, leading to delayed treatment and higher long-term health costs. Integrating basic dental procedures into insurance and public health frameworks can materially improve preventive care while reducing downstream healthcare expenditure,” he says.

Beyond patient care, Agarwal also sees dentistry as a manufacturing and export opportunity. With the right push (faster regulatory approvals, easier access to capital for MSMEs, and incentives for local manufacturing) India could become a global hub for dental consumables, equipment and lab products.