2026 Pre-Budget Expectations For Healthcare: Why Doctors, Dentists, Pharma Leaders and AI Healthtech Founders Want The System To Think Long-Term
The demand is no longer just for more hospitals, more beds or bigger insurance coverage but for a full continuum of care.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
If there is one lesson India’s healthcare sector has learned over the last few years, it is this: waiting for people to fall sick is the most expensive way to run a health system. As the country heads into Union Budget 2026, leaders across healthcare delivery, dentistry, pharma, AI health screening and digital services are striking a surprisingly similar note. They want a system that moves from hospital-centric care to a full continuum of care, which invests in prevention, workforce, digital scale, domestic manufacturing and long-term planning.
Healthcare Is Cheap In India, Until It Isn’t
India is often praised for delivering world-class healthcare at some of the lowest costs globally. But that story has a catch.
As Vishal Lathwal, CEO, Apollo Home Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, points out, the nature of care itself is changing: “While India already provides world-class outcomes at among the lowest global costs, care demands are rapidly changing. With an aging population and an increasing chronic disease burden, policy must transition from a hospital-centric to a care-continuum perspective.”
People are living longer, but with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, respiratory conditions and mobility issues that require ongoing care, not just hospital visits. This is why Lathwal argues the budget must focus on health system resilience: by strengthening the healthcare workforce, enabling “phy-gital” (physical + digital) care models, rationalising GST on critical care services and ensuring steady healthcare financing even during economic downturns.
Dentistry: The Ignored Healthcare Sector
If healthcare has blind spots, dentistry is one of the biggest. Most dental care in India is still paid for directly by patients. Which means people delay treatment until pain becomes unbearable, and by then, costs shoot up.
Dr. Vikas Agarwal, CEO & Founder, Dentalkart, believes Budget 2026 is a chance to finally treat dentistry as both a public health priority and an economic opportunity. “Dental care in India remains largely out-of-pocket, leading to delayed treatment and higher long-term health costs. Integrating basic dental procedures into insurance and public health frameworks can materially improve preventive care while reducing downstream healthcare expenditure,” he says.
Beyond patient care, Agarwal also sees dentistry as a manufacturing and export opportunity. With the right push (faster regulatory approvals, easier access to capital for MSMEs, and incentives for local manufacturing) India could become a global hub for dental consumables, equipment and lab products.
While dentistry struggles for attention, oral cancer is already a public health emergency. Says Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer at Clove Dental, “Oral cancer is the most common cancer among Indian men, with India accounting for nearly one-third of global cases, often diagnosed late due to limited screening access.”
With India’s healthcare spending still below the 2.5% of GDP target, Dr Arora believes Budget 2026 must allocate funds specifically for prevention, early detection and primary-level oral health interventions. Because cancer caught late costs more (financially and emotionally) than cancer caught early.
Tier-2 and Tier-3 India Can’t Be an Afterthought
Healthcare conversations often revolve around metros, but most of India lives elsewhere.
Dr Roopa Mepani, Medical Director, Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, expects Budget 2026 to finally address this imbalance: “There is a strong expectation for increased public health spending, with focused investments in primary care, preventive health, and critical care infrastructure, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.”
She also points to the need for incentives in digital health, AI-driven diagnostics and telemedicine: tools that can bridge the distance between doctors and patients when geography becomes a barrier. Add to that the call for GST rationalisation on medical equipment, better funding for medical education, and policies to retain skilled healthcare workers, and the message is clear: infrastructure alone won’t fix manpower gaps.
Prevention Is Cheaper Than Cure
India’s disease burden is increasingly driven by non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension. These conditions don’t appear overnight. They build quietly for years.
Masaharu Morita, Founder and Program Director, NURA – AI Health Screening Centre, believes the budget must pivot towards early detection: “Strengthening structured screening programmes and enabling technology-led risk assessment can help identify disease earlier, improve outcomes and reduce avoidable hospitalisation.”
Morita argues that investing in preventive screening, workforce training and data-driven models will ease pressure on hospitals while lowering long-term costs. Public-private collaboration and integration of screening into primary care, he says, are no longer optional—they’re essential.
Pharma: Self-Reliance Over Short-Term Incentives
On the pharmaceutical front, the conversation is shifting away from exports alone.
Says Kunal Gala, Partner, Deal Value Creation Services, BDO India, “This is not really about subsidies but rather about strategic self-reliance.” With global supply chains under pressure, the sector is looking for support in API production, R&D incentives and faster regulatory approvals. Local manufacturing and innovation, Gala says, could significantly reduce import dependence while strengthening supply chain security.
In short, make medicines at home, for home and for the world.
Digital Health And AI Infra
Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director, 1Point1 Solutions, says, “Union Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to move from adoption to scale by laying out a clear roadmap for AI industrialization. That means R&D support, investment-linked incentives, stronger data centres, cybersecurity frameworks and practical data governance.”
With the right push, India could become a global hub for AI-led healthcare and digital services.
Dr Sajeev Nair, Founder and Chairman, Vieroots, hopes to see policy support for AI-driven wellness platforms, genomics, biomarker intelligence and real-time health data. “Incentives for health-tech startups working at the intersection of AI, data science, and preventive care can significantly improve early risk detection and reduce long-term healthcare costs.”
He also highlights the need to integrate wearables, remote monitoring and digital therapeutics into insurance and public–private partnerships, so that preventive care becomes mainstream, not niche.
Put together, these expectations tell a clear story. Healthcare leaders are not asking for quick fixes or cosmetic changes. They are asking Budget 2026 to think in decades, to invest in prevention, people, technology. The smartest healthcare system isn’t the one with the most hospitals but the one that needs them the least.
