'BE FAST' Is The Acronym To Remember If You Suspect Someone Is Having A Stroke | 2025 World Stroke Day
Neurologist Dr. Deep Das swears by BE FAST, a simple, lifesaving acronym to help anyone identify a stroke quickly.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 11:27 AM IST
Today is World Stroke Day, a day that reminds us how every minute matters when it comes to saving a brain. A stroke happens when blood flow to a part of the brain stops or is severely reduced, cutting off oxygen and nutrients and within minutes, the person's vitals are at risk. However, a simple acronym could save lives.
Dr. Deep Das, Neurologist at CMRI Kolkata, says, “Stroke is one of the few medical emergencies where time truly equals life. Early action can make all the difference. Recognising stroke symptoms is the first step, which can be easily remembered through the acronym ‘BE FAST’... What makes a real difference is how quickly a stroke is diagnosed.”
So, what exactly does BE FAST mean? It’s a simple, lifesaving acronym to help anyone (even without medical training) identify a stroke quickly.
B – Balance
“If someone suddenly feels dizzy, loses balance, or can’t coordinate their movements, don’t brush it off as tiredness or low sugar. Sudden loss of balance is often an early sign of a stroke,” says Dr. Das. Ask the person to stand or walk. If they stumble or sway unusually, act immediately.
E – Eyes (Vision Changes)
Sudden blurred, double, or lost vision in one or both eyes is another red flag. The person might say they can’t see clearly, or things look “split.” If this happens out of nowhere (especially with dizziness or headache), it’s time to get medical help right away.
F – Face Drooping
One of the most visible signs of a stroke is facial drooping. Ask the person to smile. If one side of the face seems to sag or the smile looks uneven, that’s a strong indicator of a stroke. Sometimes the face may feel numb or stiff on one side.
A – Arm Weakness
Ask the person to raise both arms. If one arm drifts downward, feels heavy, or can’t be lifted, it’s another sign. Weakness or numbness often affects just one side of the body: the arm, the leg, or both on that same side.
S – Speech Difficulty
Slurred or garbled speech is another common symptom. If the person’s words don’t make sense or they suddenly can’t find the right words, treat it as an emergency. Ask them to repeat a simple sentence. If they can’t, call for help immediately.
T – Time to Call for Help
If you notice any of the above symptoms, call emergency services or rush the person to the nearest hospital that has a stroke unit. “Even if symptoms fade away after a few minutes, it could be a transient ischemic attack (TIA) — often called a mini-stroke — which is still a warning sign for a major one to follow,” says Dr. Das.
In stroke treatment, every minute counts. Doctors often say, “Time lost is brain lost.” For each minute a large vessel in the brain remains blocked, nearly 2 million brain cells die. If the stroke is diagnosed and treated within the “golden window” (usually within 4.5 hours), patients may be eligible for clot-busting medication that restores blood flow to the brain and prevents permanent damage.
So, if even one of these signs shows up, don’t hesitate. Call for help immediately. Your quick thinking could save someone’s life.
