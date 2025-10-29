ETV Bharat / health

'BE FAST' Is The Acronym To Remember If You Suspect Someone Is Having A Stroke | 2025 World Stroke Day

Today is World Stroke Day, a day that reminds us how every minute matters when it comes to saving a brain. A stroke happens when blood flow to a part of the brain stops or is severely reduced, cutting off oxygen and nutrients and within minutes, the person's vitals are at risk. However, a simple acronym could save lives.

Dr. Deep Das, Neurologist at CMRI Kolkata, says, “Stroke is one of the few medical emergencies where time truly equals life. Early action can make all the difference. Recognising stroke symptoms is the first step, which can be easily remembered through the acronym ‘BE FAST’... What makes a real difference is how quickly a stroke is diagnosed.”

So, what exactly does BE FAST mean? It’s a simple, lifesaving acronym to help anyone (even without medical training) identify a stroke quickly.

B – Balance

“If someone suddenly feels dizzy, loses balance, or can’t coordinate their movements, don’t brush it off as tiredness or low sugar. Sudden loss of balance is often an early sign of a stroke,” says Dr. Das. Ask the person to stand or walk. If they stumble or sway unusually, act immediately.

E – Eyes (Vision Changes)

Sudden blurred, double, or lost vision in one or both eyes is another red flag. The person might say they can’t see clearly, or things look “split.” If this happens out of nowhere (especially with dizziness or headache), it’s time to get medical help right away.

F – Face Drooping