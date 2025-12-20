200 Drug Samples Fail Quality Tests, 47 Manufactured In Himachal Pradesh
The medicines failing the tests include those used for treating fever, heart conditions, epilepsy and diabetes
Published : December 20, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
Solan: A large number of drug samples that have failed the quality tests are being manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. The samples from this hill state accounted for 47 of the 200 failures recorded across India. This has raised serious concerns over the safety of some of the commonly used medicines.
The samples that have failed the tests pertain to medicines used to treat common fever, heart conditions, diabetes and epilepsy. The samples of 65 medicines were collected in November by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), while the State Drug Controller of Himachal Pradesh had collected another 135 samples for testing.
Of the 135 samples, 47 medicines have failed quality tests. These include 28 medicines being manufactured in Solan district, 18 in Sirmaur and one in Una. Notices have been issued to the companies manufacturing these medicines.
Himachal Pradesh's Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil has expressed concern over the samples manufactured in the state consistently failing the tests. He has called for blacklisting companies whose samples have repeatedly failed the tests.
Some of the medicine samples that have failed the tests include Paracetamol for treating fever, Clopidogrel and Aspirin that are used to treat heart ailments, Metformin for maintaining sugar levels, Ramipril for heart conditions, Sodium Valproate for epilepsy and Mebeverine Hydrochloride for treating muscle stiffness.
Officials disclosed that five samples of the Athens Life Science Company of Kala Amb in Sirmaur have failed. The medicines include Remipris, Glemiprid, Methaprid, Nisolone and Ketorolac tablets.
They stated that Gentamicin Sulphate Injection of Martin & Brown Bioscience of Malkumajra in Nalagarh, Ceficine Tablet of Shriramet Industries of Baddi, Remiprazole Sodium and Dompride SR Capsule of Biocolic Remedies of Sirmaur, Glemiprid of Wings Biotech of Baddi, Ceficine of Curetech Pharmaceuticals of Baddi, Clarithromycin of Plena Remedies of Bhatoli Kalan Baddi have also failed the tests.
According to the officials, the other failures are Metformin Hydrochloride of Preet Remedies in Baddi, Telmisartan of Bannet Company in Manpura, Ambroclos HCI Syrup of Ceflix Life Sciences in Paonta Sahib, Ramipril Tablet of Pharmaruts Healthcare in Barotiwala, Paracetamol of Shivani Pharmaceutical in Baddi, Aceclofenac and Paracetamol Tablet of GM Laboratory in Ghatti, Paracetamol and Tramadol Hydrochloride of Chimac Healthcare in Glanag and Cefi Zine Tablet of a company in Una.
Himachal Pradesh’s State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor said, "The department has issued notices to the companies in Himachal Pradesh whose drug samples have failed and they have also been asked to recall their stock from the market. Action will be taken against the companies concerned as per the regulations."
