ETV Bharat / health

200 Drug Samples Fail Quality Tests, 47 Manufactured In Himachal Pradesh

Solan: A large number of drug samples that have failed the quality tests are being manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. The samples from this hill state accounted for 47 of the 200 failures recorded across India. This has raised serious concerns over the safety of some of the commonly used medicines.

The samples that have failed the tests pertain to medicines used to treat common fever, heart conditions, diabetes and epilepsy. The samples of 65 medicines were collected in November by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), while the State Drug Controller of Himachal Pradesh had collected another 135 samples for testing.

Of the 135 samples, 47 medicines have failed quality tests. These include 28 medicines being manufactured in Solan district, 18 in Sirmaur and one in Una. Notices have been issued to the companies manufacturing these medicines.

Himachal Pradesh's Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil has expressed concern over the samples manufactured in the state consistently failing the tests. He has called for blacklisting companies whose samples have repeatedly failed the tests.

Some of the medicine samples that have failed the tests include Paracetamol for treating fever, Clopidogrel and Aspirin that are used to treat heart ailments, Metformin for maintaining sugar levels, Ramipril for heart conditions, Sodium Valproate for epilepsy and Mebeverine Hydrochloride for treating muscle stiffness.