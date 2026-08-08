ETV Bharat / health

The 20-Minute Rule After Meals: A Small Habit That Can Reduce Acid Reflux

Better still, take a slow, gentle walk. A short post-meal walk can encourage gastrointestinal movement and may help with that heavy, bloated feeling that sometimes follows a large meal. You don't need to jog, you simply need to move.

According to Dr Narendra K. Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, staying upright (either sitting or standing) for at least 20 minutes after eating can help support digestion and reduce the likelihood of stomach acid moving back towards the oesophagus. The principle is simple: You've just eaten. Your stomach has begun its work. Instead of immediately lying down and allowing gravity to become less helpful, remain upright for a while.

Acid reflux occurs when stomach contents flow back into the oesophagus, often causing that familiar burning sensation known as heartburn. It can be aggravated by large meals, lying down soon after eating, certain foods and drinks, and excess weight. Medical guidance commonly recommends waiting at least 2-3 hours after eating before going to bed, particularly for people who experience reflux at night. But there is also a much smaller habit worth considering: the 20-minute rule.

There are few pleasures more universal than finishing a good meal and immediately looking for the nearest sofa. You are full. The television is on. The cushions are inviting. Maybe there is a little afternoon rain outside, or the gentle promise of an evening nap. Surely, you think, there can be no harm in lying down for a while. For most people, perhaps not. But if you are prone to acid reflux, that innocent post-meal flop may be doing your stomach and oesophagus no favours.

The sofa has been unfairly blamed for many things over the years, but in this case it does have an accomplice: gravity. When you lie down soon after eating, stomach contents can more easily move towards the oesophagus. For people who already experience reflux, this can make symptoms worse.

From a yoga and holistic perspective, Dr Shetty also recommends a brief period of mindful post-meal awareness. Sitting in Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose) for around 5-10 minutes, when comfortable and medically appropriate, can encourage slow, diaphragmatic breathing and relaxation. The important thing is not to force yourself into a posture that causes discomfort. If you have knee, ankle or other mobility problems, choose a comfortable upright seated position instead. The broader principle is give yourself a few relaxed minutes after eating rather than immediately rushing towards the next activity.

Smaller Meals Can Make a Difference

If you regularly eat enormous meals and then wonder why your stomach objects, staying upright for 20 minutes cannot entirely solve the problem.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Sneha Bharadiya (BAMS) who runs Venkatesh Ayurved clinic in Maharashtra recommends eating smaller meals and paying attention to foods that trigger symptoms. “The logic is particularly relevant at night. A heavy dinner followed shortly by bedtime leaves little time for the stomach to empty before you become horizontal,” she says.

Dr Bharadiya also recommends sleeping on the left side, a traditional Ayurvedic approach referred to as Vamakukshi. For people with night-time reflux, left-side sleeping may also be preferable to the right side; however, individual symptoms vary.

Maintaining a healthy weight, where appropriate, can also help manage reflux. Certain foods and drinks such as spicy foods and acidic foods, alcohol, chocolate, coffee, mint can worsen symptoms in some people, although triggers vary from person to person.

What About Water With Meals?

Dr Bharadiya suggests limiting the amount of water consumed while eating. However, there is no need to deliberately restrict fluids to an uncomfortable level. Adequate hydration remains important, and there is not a general medical recommendation that people with reflux should avoid drinking water with meals. As with many things involving digestion, moderation is the more sensible principle.

The appeal of the 20-minute rule is that it costs nothing. We spend an extraordinary amount of time searching for complicated solutions to ordinary problems. It is simply a small adjustment to what you already do. If reflux is frequent, severe, interferes with sleep, or continues despite lifestyle changes, however, it should not simply be treated as an inconvenience. Persistent symptoms deserve medical evaluation, particularly because medicines and other treatments may be necessary.