196-Kg Youth Undergoes Weight Loss Surgery At AIIMS Jodhpur
Battling weight gain, the youth could not walk properly, had respiratory distress and heart disease.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Jodhpur: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has achieved a milestone by performing its first One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) procedure, a weight loss surgery, on a patient suffering from 'super-super obesity'.
The 24-year-old youth from Phalodi recorded a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 67.4 with a weight of 196 kg. Due to excessive body weight, he was unable to walk properly, was suffering from breathing difficulties and had developed heart disease.
Professor Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur, said patients with a BMI exceeding 60 are classified under 'super-super obese' category. Such patients suffer from numerous life-threatening complications, including severe obesity, diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, heart disease, fatty liver, respiratory distress, mobility issues, joint disorders, and a severely diminished quality of life.
"The surgery has been successful and the patient is in good health," he said.
Prior to the surgery, the youth underwent a comprehensive multidisciplinary evaluation and preoperative optimisation under the guidance of Dr Mahendra Lodha. The laparoscopic OAGB procedure was performed jointly by the Departments of General Surgery and Surgical Gastroenterology. The surgical team included Dr Lokesh Agarwal, Dr Mahendra Lodha, Dr Subhash Soni, Dr Prashant, Dr Sahil, Dr Pavithran, and Dr Akshant.
Despite the technical challenges posed by the patient's severe obesity, the surgery was successfully completed in just three hours with minimal blood loss.
Doctors said OAGB is a minimally invasive bariatric procedure that helps obese people to eat less and absorb fewer calories so they can lose weight. During the surgery, the stomach is reduced into a long, narrow tube and reconnected to a loop of the small intestine. This surgery is considered highly challenging, as it necessitates the successful management of various factors associated with severe obesity, including a thickened abdominal wall, limited working space within the abdomen, difficult airway management, reduced lung capacity, and elevated cardiopulmonary risks.
According to doctors, obesity is a serious but treatable disease. Patients with a BMI exceeding 35, accompanied by associated comorbidities, or those with a BMI greater than 40, should seek expert consultation, particularly when sustainable weight control remains elusive despite dietary modifications and exercise.
The recent weight loss surgery reinforces AIIMS Jodhpur as one of Rajasthan's leading tertiary healthcare institutions in the field of advanced minimally invasive and bariatric surgery.
Applauding the coordinated multidisciplinary efforts involved in the weight loss surgery, Dr Puri reiterated the institute's commitment to providing advanced and affordable treatment for obesity and metabolic diseases.
Dr Naveen Sharma, Head of the Department of General Surgery, and Dr Vaibhav Kumar Varshney, Head of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, have extended their congratulations to the entire team.
Also Read