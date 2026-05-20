ETV Bharat / health

196-Kg Youth Undergoes Weight Loss Surgery At AIIMS Jodhpur

Jodhpur: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has achieved a milestone by performing its first One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) procedure, a weight loss surgery, on a patient suffering from 'super-super obesity'.

The 24-year-old youth from Phalodi recorded a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 67.4 with a weight of 196 kg. Due to excessive body weight, he was unable to walk properly, was suffering from breathing difficulties and had developed heart disease.

Professor Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur, said patients with a BMI exceeding 60 are classified under 'super-super obese' category. Such patients suffer from numerous life-threatening complications, including severe obesity, diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, heart disease, fatty liver, respiratory distress, mobility issues, joint disorders, and a severely diminished quality of life.

OAGB is a minimally invasive bariatric procedure (ETV Bharat)

"The surgery has been successful and the patient is in good health," he said.

Prior to the surgery, the youth underwent a comprehensive multidisciplinary evaluation and preoperative optimisation under the guidance of Dr Mahendra Lodha. The laparoscopic OAGB procedure was performed jointly by the Departments of General Surgery and Surgical Gastroenterology. The surgical team included Dr Lokesh Agarwal, Dr Mahendra Lodha, Dr Subhash Soni, Dr Prashant, Dr Sahil, Dr Pavithran, and Dr Akshant.