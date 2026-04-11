ETV Bharat / health

100 Robotic Heart Surgeries In Just 155 Days: Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills Claims World Record

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals claimed to have set a world record by completing 100 robotic cardiac surgeries in just 155 days at its Jubilee Hills facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Announcing the milestone, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Sangita Reddy, described it as a “rare and remarkable feat” in the field of cardiac care.

She emphasised that Apollo has consistently been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge medical technologies in India, including robotic-assisted surgeries.

“These surgeries reflect our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare. Robotic technology is transforming patient outcomes and redefining the future of cardiac treatment,” she said during the event held at the Jubilee Hills Hospital.