100 Robotic Heart Surgeries In Just 155 Days: Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills Claims World Record
The surgeries were performed using the advanced Da Vinci Surgical System, known for its precision and minimally invasive capabilities.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals claimed to have set a world record by completing 100 robotic cardiac surgeries in just 155 days at its Jubilee Hills facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Announcing the milestone, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Sangita Reddy, described it as a “rare and remarkable feat” in the field of cardiac care.
She emphasised that Apollo has consistently been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge medical technologies in India, including robotic-assisted surgeries.
“These surgeries reflect our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare. Robotic technology is transforming patient outcomes and redefining the future of cardiac treatment,” she said during the event held at the Jubilee Hills Hospital.
The surgeries were performed using the advanced Da Vinci Surgical System, known for its precision and minimally invasive capabilities. According to experts, robotic cardiac procedures significantly reduce recovery time, minimise blood loss, and lower the risk of complications compared to traditional open-heart surgeries.
The surgical team was led by senior consultant and heart transplant surgeon Dr Nagesh, whose leadership played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. “Robotic surgeries offer unmatched precision and better clinical outcomes. Patients recover faster and experience less post-operative discomfort,” he explained.
Dr Reddy expressed confidence that robotic methods will soon dominate cardiac care. “In the coming years, nearly 50 to 60 per cent of heart surgeries could be performed using robotic technology,” she noted, adding that Indian doctors are steadily advancing towards providing healthcare services on a global scale.
Senior officials, including Regional CEO Tejaswi Rao, COO Ramchander, and Medical Director Dr Ravikiran, were also present at the event.
This achievement not only reinforces Apollo’s leadership in medical innovation but also positions India as a growing hub for advanced robotic surgery in the global healthcare landscape.
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