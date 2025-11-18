ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Shares Touching Message As family Unveils Statue On His 53rd Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: Assam is celebrating the 53rd birth anniversary of its beloved music icon Zubeen Garg with tears, memories and deep affection. This is his first birthday after his passing, and emotions have been running high across the state. But the moment that touched everyone the most was a heartfelt message from his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who remembered him with love and longing.

Garima shared old photographs of Zubeen and wrote an emotional note. She said, "After his death, I will write our story, Goldie… Happy Birthday. Stay well." Her words broke the hearts of fans, who filled the comment sections with prayers and love for the late singer. Though Zubeen is no longer physically present, Garima wrote that he remains with her "in skill, in strength, in heart," and that she will carry him forever.

Across Assam, people began celebrations early. For many, Zubeen's birthday has always felt like a festival. Even though he isn't here, fans continued his tradition. At different places in the state, people organised small gatherings, played his songs, donated money to charity and remembered his kindness.