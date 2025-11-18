Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Shares Touching Message As family Unveils Statue On His 53rd Birth Anniversary
Garima Saikia's heartfelt birthday message for her hubby and late singer Zubeen Garg touched fans across Assam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam is celebrating the 53rd birth anniversary of its beloved music icon Zubeen Garg with tears, memories and deep affection. This is his first birthday after his passing, and emotions have been running high across the state. But the moment that touched everyone the most was a heartfelt message from his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who remembered him with love and longing.
Garima shared old photographs of Zubeen and wrote an emotional note. She said, "After his death, I will write our story, Goldie… Happy Birthday. Stay well." Her words broke the hearts of fans, who filled the comment sections with prayers and love for the late singer. Though Zubeen is no longer physically present, Garima wrote that he remains with her "in skill, in strength, in heart," and that she will carry him forever.
Across Assam, people began celebrations early. For many, Zubeen's birthday has always felt like a festival. Even though he isn't here, fans continued his tradition. At different places in the state, people organised small gatherings, played his songs, donated money to charity and remembered his kindness.
The most emotional moment came with the unveiling of Zubeen's statue, crafted under the supervision of art director Jyotishankar Baru. The statue was revealed today to mark his 53rd birthday. Fans gathered in large numbers to witness the ceremony. For many, seeing the statue felt like seeing Zubeen again - calm, smiling and still surrounded by love.
Programs were organised in various towns, including Guwahati and Sonapur, where people held prayers, lit lamps and paid tribute to the musician who changed Assamese music forever. Many fans said that Zubeen's ideals and generosity continue to inspire them, and that today is not just a birthday, it is a reminder of the life he lived and the legacy he left behind.
Social media is overflowing with birthday wishes. Messages, artwork, videos and tributes continue to pour in. Fans wrote that even though he is gone, his songs, his passion and his voice will live forever. For Assam, Zubeen Garg was more than an artist. He was an emotion. And today, through memories and tears, people celebrated him with the same love he always gave.
