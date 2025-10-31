ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg's Seat Reserved In Every Theatre As Roi Roi Binale Premieres At 4:25 AM To Housefull Shows

Hyderabad: Roi Roi Binale, the final film conceptualised by the late legend Zubeen Garg, hit theatres on Friday. It became the first Assamese movie in history to be screened at 4:25 a.m in the state. Also, in a moving gesture, the Assam Film Association instructed all theatres to reserve one permanent seat for Zubeen during every screening. Many fans placed letters, photographs, and musical notes on the seat, whispering "Moi ahe Zubeen da" (I'm here, Zubeen brother). The sight moved even theatre staff to tears.

It was still dark when Guwahati stirred awake. Fans braved rain and sleepless nights to witness what they called "Zubeen's last sunrise." No one had ever seen such a scene in Assam before with hundreds of fans queuing up outside Matrix Cinema, waiting for the world's earliest show of an Assamese film. Moreover, every theatre across Assam reserved a special seat in Garg's memory. The chair was adorned with flowers, photos, or a scarf as a symbolic tribute to the singer who gave his life to music and cinema.