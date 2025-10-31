Zubeen Garg's Seat Reserved In Every Theatre As Roi Roi Binale Premieres At 4:25 AM To Housefull Shows
For the first time in Assam, Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale was screened at 4:25 a.m., with a reserved seat for him.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Roi Roi Binale, the final film conceptualised by the late legend Zubeen Garg, hit theatres on Friday. It became the first Assamese movie in history to be screened at 4:25 a.m in the state. Also, in a moving gesture, the Assam Film Association instructed all theatres to reserve one permanent seat for Zubeen during every screening. Many fans placed letters, photographs, and musical notes on the seat, whispering "Moi ahe Zubeen da" (I'm here, Zubeen brother). The sight moved even theatre staff to tears.
It was still dark when Guwahati stirred awake. Fans braved rain and sleepless nights to witness what they called "Zubeen's last sunrise." No one had ever seen such a scene in Assam before with hundreds of fans queuing up outside Matrix Cinema, waiting for the world's earliest show of an Assamese film. Moreover, every theatre across Assam reserved a special seat in Garg's memory. The chair was adorned with flowers, photos, or a scarf as a symbolic tribute to the singer who gave his life to music and cinema.
From Guwahati to Dibrugarh, from Tezpur to Tinsukia, audiences began gathering at theatres from 3 a.m., singing Garg's songs and lighting candles. All tickets were sold out days in advance with some theatres reporting bookings up to 20 days ahead. The first screening was houseful, and by sunrise, Assam had already witnessed cinema history.
Roi Roi Binale, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, features Zubeen's original voice recordings, captured before his untimely death in Singapore in September. "He wanted this film to release on October 31," said Bhuyan, adding, "We just fulfilled his wish."
Adding to the significance of the release, the Assam government announced that the state's share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) earned from the film will be handed over to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, established by Garg himself. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision was made "to honour Zubeen's ideals and to support his foundation's artistic work."
