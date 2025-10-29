ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale Drives Revival Of Closed Jagiroad's Ganesh Talkies For Singer's Last Film

The late Zubeen Garg's final musical has done what few thought possible, it has revived Assam's forgotten single-screen theaters. Across the state, several closed halls are being repaired and reopened ahead of the film's October 31 release. Ganesh Talkies in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, had been shut since the COVID-19 lockdown. "People kept asking us to reopen," said an official from the cinema hall, adding, "We are cleaning and testing everything. The excitement is unbelievable. The audience wants to see Roi Roi Binale, and we are reopening for them."

Hyderabad: The long-shut doors of Jagiroad's Ganesh Talkies are opening again. The old signboard that once warned, "Beware of pickpockets," will soon greet moviegoers once more. The dust is being cleared, the seats cleaned, and the projectors tested, all for one film Roi Roi Binale.

At least 80 theaters across Assam are preparing to screen Roi Roi Binale. Online bookings opened to a record response with tickets for the first week sold out within hours on BookMyShow. Some theaters have cancelled other film shows, including Hindi releases, to make room for Garg's film.

Assamese Cinema Finds New Hope Through Zubeen Garg's Final Work (Photo: IANS)

Ganesh Talkies itself has a cinematic connection to Assamese film history. A few months ago, it was featured in Bhaimon Da, a film based on director Munin Barua's life. In that movie, the hall represented the fictional "Chitralekha Cinema," symbolising the decline of Assamese cinema. Now, in real life, Ganesh Talkies is coming back to life, mirroring the very revival it once portrayed on screen.

About Roi Roi Binale

Roi Roi Binale is a full-length musical set in post-conflict Assam. It follows a group of artists exploring love, identity, and the purpose of art in a changing society. The film was co-directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and Zubeen Garg, written by the singer and Rahul Gautam Sharma, and stars Garg himself alongside Victor Banerjee and Rahul Gautam Sharma. Garg not only acted in the lead role, playing a visually impaired artist, but also composed the music and produced the film.

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale Becomes a Cultural Revival Across Assam (Photo: IANS)

Before his passing, only the film's background score remained incomplete. His team ensured the movie would be finished and released on the originally planned date October 31. The film features 11 songs, two of which have already been released. With screenings scheduled from 6:30 AM to 2:15 PM in some halls, Roi Roi Binale is set for one of the largest ever releases in Assamese cinema history.