Roi Roi Binale Box Office: Zubeen Garg Starrer Becomes 8th Highest-Grossing Assamese Movie In Just 2 Days
Zubeen Garg's final film, Roi Roi Binale, becomes a box office sensation, uniting fans in emotional celebration across Assam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 2, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Roi Roi Binale, the last appearance of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg, is making box office history. The musical drama, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan is striking an emotional chord with audiences in Assam and across the Northeast. It is estimated that on the second day of its release, the film earned Rs 2.00 crore, resulting in a total India net collection of Rs 3.85 crore. It has become the 8th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time in just 48 hours since its release.
On its second day of release, Roi Roi Binale reported a staggering occupancy of 96 percent throughout Assam, with an 89 pc audience at morning shows and evening and night shows reported to be houseful at 99 pc. On the opening day alone, the city of Guwahati had 157 shows and tickets were all sold out within minutes. Every theatre across the state paused other film screenings to exclusively feature Zubeen's final work.
The emotional connect behind Roi Roi Binale is what makes this success truly special. The film released just weeks after Zubeen's tragic and mysterious death in Singapore on September 19. Fans and admirers turned theatres into memorials, reserving a special seat for the late star in every hall. Each show began with a tribute video, and many audience members were seen in tears as Zubeen appeared on screen one last time.
In the film, Zubeen plays a visually impaired singer who feels a deep connection to the sea, a role that now feels hauntingly prophetic to fans. His acting is considered to be among the best, skillfully intertwining emotion, poetry, silence, and music. Before leaving for Singapore, Zubeen had penned a handwritten note to his fans. The message read, "Wait, wait a little, my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da." This note went viral days before the release, and many theatres displayed it at their entrances.
Director Rajesh Bhuyan revealed that Zubeen had personally discussed promotional plans just days before his death, determined to make the film's release feel personal and heartfelt. Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen's dream project for over 17 years. He also produced the film along with Garima Saikia Garg under the NK Production, iCreation, and Zeal Creations banners. The music composed by Zubeen himself is tonally characteristic, melancholic yet uplifting.
Other prominent actors include Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, and Yasashree Bhuyan. Sourav Dutta from UFO Moviez said, "The entire Northeast has united to celebrate Zubeen Garg's dream. Roi Roi Binale is more than cinema - it's an emotion." With ₹4.58 crore net already in two days, the film is well on track to surpass Mission China and Dr. Bezbaruah 2 in the coming week. Made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, it is expected to earn the 'superhit' tag soon.
