Roi Roi Binale Box Office: Zubeen Garg Starrer Becomes 8th Highest-Grossing Assamese Movie In Just 2 Days

Hyderabad: Roi Roi Binale, the last appearance of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg, is making box office history. The musical drama, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan is striking an emotional chord with audiences in Assam and across the Northeast. It is estimated that on the second day of its release, the film earned Rs 2.00 crore, resulting in a total India net collection of Rs 3.85 crore. It has become the 8th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time in just 48 hours since its release.

On its second day of release, Roi Roi Binale reported a staggering occupancy of 96 percent throughout Assam, with an 89 pc audience at morning shows and evening and night shows reported to be houseful at 99 pc. On the opening day alone, the city of Guwahati had 157 shows and tickets were all sold out within minutes. Every theatre across the state paused other film screenings to exclusively feature Zubeen's final work.

The emotional connect behind Roi Roi Binale is what makes this success truly special. The film released just weeks after Zubeen's tragic and mysterious death in Singapore on September 19. Fans and admirers turned theatres into memorials, reserving a special seat for the late star in every hall. Each show began with a tribute video, and many audience members were seen in tears as Zubeen appeared on screen one last time.