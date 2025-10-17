ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg's Death: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Postponed To 2026 In Tribute To Late Singer

Hyderabad: Assam is still in mourning after the loss of one of its iconic musical figures Zubeen Garg. In a compassionate move, the authorities behind the tenth Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) announced that the festival would be moved back to 2026 to honour the popular singer.

The BVFF team shared an emotional statement on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that the 10th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, originally scheduled for December 4-7, 2025, has been postponed to a later date in 2026. This decision comes as Assam mourns the loss of its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, whose voice and vision defined generations."

The statement further added, "As a festival deeply rooted in the cultural and emotional fabric of this land, we feel it is only right to pause our celebrations this year, in remembrance and respect." The organisers confirmed that refunds for film submissions will be processed soon.