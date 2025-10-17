Zubeen Garg's Death: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Postponed To 2026 In Tribute To Late Singer
The 10th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival has been postponed to 2026 as a mark of respect to late singer Zubeen Garg.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Assam is still in mourning after the loss of one of its iconic musical figures Zubeen Garg. In a compassionate move, the authorities behind the tenth Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) announced that the festival would be moved back to 2026 to honour the popular singer.
The BVFF team shared an emotional statement on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that the 10th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, originally scheduled for December 4-7, 2025, has been postponed to a later date in 2026. This decision comes as Assam mourns the loss of its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, whose voice and vision defined generations."
The statement further added, "As a festival deeply rooted in the cultural and emotional fabric of this land, we feel it is only right to pause our celebrations this year, in remembrance and respect." The organisers confirmed that refunds for film submissions will be processed soon.
Garg died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. As per media reports, the popular singer drowned a day prior to performing at the Northeast India Festival. His death created a stir in both Assam and the Indian music scene. Initially treated as an accidental drowning, the case evolved in the days following with rumour and new evidence.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police have intensified their probe. On Thursday, two more alleged accused - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta - were brought to the Guwahati Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court under heavy security. They were earlier under police remand for their suspected involvement in the case.
Earlier this week, five other accused, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers were sent to judicial custody. Speaking to the media, SIT chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that ten witnesses have been questioned so far and that a team is preparing to visit Singapore to continue the investigation. He also revealed that three NRIs have already recorded their statements in connection with the case.
Read More
- Director Confirms: Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale Won't Feature Siddharth, Shekharjyoti, Amrit Prabha After Outrage
- Kangana Ranaut Says There's 'No One' Like Zubeen Garg As She Pays Tribute To The Ya Ali Singer
- INTERVIEW | Untold Story Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut: Manas Barua Reveals Why Zubeen Garg Had To Write The Song Twice