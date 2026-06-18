ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Feel Sad But...': Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Reacts To Removal Of Singer's Iconic Guwahati Mural

Reacting to it, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, shared a Facebook post expressing her sadness over the mural’s removal. In her post, Garima wrote, “Did Zubeen Garg’s portrait make the city look so ugly? Or was it completely unnecessary? Now that it has been erased, perhaps Guwahati has achieved a special kind of beauty, hasn't it? But will anyone be able to erase a beloved person from people’s hearts the way they erased that portrait?”

Hyderabad: A mural featuring Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg and the phrase “COMRADES NEVER DIE” has been erased by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). Ever since its removal, the act has triggered strong reactions from fans across Assam. The artwork, which was on flyover walls in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri, had long been a familiar sight for commuters and fans of the singer.

She further wrote, “I feel sad, but I have no anger or resentment. You thought it was right, and you did it. We are people who place greater faith in the closeness of the soul and the feelings of the heart. You may call it unnecessary emotion, but for us, our belief is what is true and right. He is immortal. He is rooted in our hearts, souls, emotions, and conscience. He will remain there forever. #OurZubeen_ImmortalZubeen #JusticeForZubeenGarg.”

The issue gained further attention after artist Marshall Baruah announced that he would repaint Zubeen Garg’s portrait at the same location beneath the Ganeshguri flyover. In a social media post, Baruah wrote, “How many more works of art will they destroy? After two paintings depicting nature were destroyed last year, I thought this mural of Zubeen da, our beloved Zubeen da, would never be touched. But I was shocked, but more than shocked, I was heartbroken. When this painting is erased, we, the people of Assam, must realise this is not the erasure of my personal artwork, but the violent destruction of our sentiment, of our Zubeen Da.”

“For the people in power who had used our legend’s name to play their politics, yes, those same people who promised us JUSTICE FOR ZUBEEN GARG, have not only delayed and therefore denied justice. Then, we, the people of Assam, have one simple statement: killing the flowers does not delay the spring. We have one question: what threat did this mural of Zubeen da possess that you have destroyed it, destroyed our sentiment?”

Zubeen Garg, fondly called “Zubeen Da” by his fans, passed away on September 19, 2025. He was a towering figure in Assamese music and cinema. Widely admired for his versatility, Garg was not only a playback singer in Hindi, Assamese, and Bengali movies but also an actor, composer, and director. While Ya Ali brought him into the household name across India, he continued to provide memorable tracks like Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3 starring Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. His contribution towards the movies included Assamese films like Mission China, Dinabandhu, Mon Jai, and Kanchanjangha.