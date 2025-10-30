ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Do Come And Watch It': Zubeen Garg's Final Handwritten Note Goes Viral Ahead Of Roi Roi Binale Release

Zubeen Garg's Final Handwritten Note Goes Viral Ahead Of Roi Roi Binale Release ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Assam's beloved singer and actor Zubeen Garg, who was known for his deep bond with fans, had left behind a heartfelt note before leaving for Singapore - one that is now touching millions. The note, written in his own handwriting, read, "Wait, wait a little... my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da." Along with this message, the artist had signed his name, planning to use it as part of the promotional campaign for his dream film Roi Roi Binale. According to the film's director, Rajesh Bhuyan, Zubeen had discussed the promotional plans just a few days before his departure. "On September 15, before leaving for Singapore, Zubeen had discussed the promotional plans for the film. He wanted to do the promotions for Roi Roi Binale a bit differently compared to his previous films like Mission China and Kanchanjangha," the director said. Zubeen Garg's Final Handwritten Note Goes Viral Ahead Of Roi Roi Binale Release (Photo: ETB Bharat)