'Do Come And Watch It': Zubeen Garg's Final Handwritten Note Goes Viral Ahead Of Roi Roi Binale Release
Zubeen Garg's last handwritten note inviting fans to watch Roi Roi Binale has gone viral ahead of the film's record-breaking release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Assam's beloved singer and actor Zubeen Garg, who was known for his deep bond with fans, had left behind a heartfelt note before leaving for Singapore - one that is now touching millions. The note, written in his own handwriting, read, "Wait, wait a little... my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da." Along with this message, the artist had signed his name, planning to use it as part of the promotional campaign for his dream film Roi Roi Binale.
According to the film's director, Rajesh Bhuyan, Zubeen had discussed the promotional plans just a few days before his departure. "On September 15, before leaving for Singapore, Zubeen had discussed the promotional plans for the film. He wanted to do the promotions for Roi Roi Binale a bit differently compared to his previous films like Mission China and Kanchanjangha," the director said.
Zubeen had also shared his unique idea with Bhuyan, saying, "Everyone comes to me asking for my autograph, wanting to meet me. But since it's not possible for me to meet everyone in person at the same time, I want to do something through which everyone can feel my presence. I'll leave behind my autograph and an invitation asking them to watch my film."
The singer wanted his signed note and photo to reach every Assamese household. That note eventually became the last handwritten message from the legendary artist.
Fulfilling Zubeen's final wish, the Roi Roi Binale team has now shared the note on social media, where it quickly went viral on Wednesday. The film is set to release this Friday across all theatres in Assam and around 46 more across India. With advance bookings already sold out, Roi Roi Binale seems to be creating history even before its official release, just as Zubeen would have wanted.
READ MORE
- INTERVIEW | Untold Story Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut: Manas Barua Reveals Why Zubeen Garg Had To Write The Song Twice
- 'I Will Not Let His Voice Stop': Composer Debashis Gangopadhyay To Release 16 Unheard Songs Of Zubeen Garg
- Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Creates History With Massive Pre-Booking Frenzy; Nearly 10K Tickets Sold Per Hour