ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Smashes All Records In Assamese Cinema

The film's release created an emotional storm across the state. Audiences left theatres teary-eyed, and in many places, screenings turned into spontaneous memorials. A special seat was reserved for Zubeen Garg in every cinema hall, and each show began with a heartfelt tribute to the late singer-actor.

In a first for Assamese cinema, Roi Roi Binale premiered at 4:25 am on Friday at Matrix Cinema in Guwahati, the earliest-ever showtime for a film in the state's history. The screening marked the beginning of an extraordinary day for the industry, as every cinema hall in Assam paused other film screenings to exclusively feature Garg's final work.

Guwahati: The journey of Assamese cinema over the past 90 years has reached an emotional and historic milestone this year with the release of Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen Garg's last film. The movie, which marks the completion of Garg's 17-year dream project, has shattered multiple records across Assam and the Northeast.

In one moment, a 91-year-old woman had to be carried out midway through the first screening after being overcome by emotion. Many others reportedly left the halls midway, unable to contain their grief.

91-year-old woman carried out mid-screening after being overwhelmed with emotion (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The emotional release was magnified by the continuance of the mystery surrounding Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore on September 19, when he reportedly drowned while swimming. The circumstances of his demise remain uncertain to this day, and have prompted fans to demand "Justice for Zubeen Garg".

In Roi Roi Binale, Garg portrays a visually-impaired singer who loves the sea, desires to be bound with it, and, to date, seems like an uncanny prophecy to his fans. The performance, critics say, stands as one of his finest and most emotionally resonant works.

According to data from UFO Moviez, the film's distribution partner, Roi Roi Binale achieved a string of firsts for Assamese cinema:

First Assamese and Northeast film to have its first show start at 4:25 am.

First film to run exclusively across all cinema halls in Assam, temporarily halting screenings of other languages.

First Assamese film to be released in 90+ cinema halls outside the state.

157 shows in Guwahati alone on the opening day.

800 total shows across India on release day, with 600 shows in the Northeast.

28 shows in a single cinema hall (Matrix, Guwahati), an all-time record.

All shows sold out within 20 minutes, the fastest booking in Assamese cinema history.

Houseful screenings in every theatre across Assam on the opening day.

The film was released in 92 cinema halls across Assam and the Northeast and 185 screens nationwide, marking the largest-ever release for an Assamese production. Guwahati led the way with 36 screens and 250 shows across 14 theatres, followed by Tezpur. Beyond the region, Bengaluru hosted 36 shows across 11 screens.

Sourav Dutta, Head of Marketing (East Zone) at UFO Moviez, confirmed the historic scale of the launch. "Roi Roi Binale is not just a film release; it is a cultural event. The entire Northeast has united to celebrate Zubeen Garg's dream," he said.

Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen Garg's passion project for over 17 years, and at the time of his untimely death, only the background music was left to be completed. His team, friends, and collaborators ensured that the film release was exactly as he wanted it to be, turning it into a cinematic farewell.