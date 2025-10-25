Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Creates History With Massive Pre-Booking Frenzy; Nearly 10K Tickets Sold Per Hour
Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale, creates history with record-breaking hype and nearly 10,000 bookings per hour on BookMyShow.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 25, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Assamese film industry is witnessing history in the making. Late singer-actor Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale, is going to be released on October 31, and the hype for the film has never been greater. The film has dominated pre-booking websites, particularly BookMyShow, where it is trending in all regions with nearly 10,000 bookings an hour.
In just an hour since advance bookings went live, Roi Roi Binale sold over 7,000 tickets, with the figures climbing fast as the fans continue to book their seats. The yellow "fast filling" indicators on BookMyShow listings are clear proof - most of the shows are either almost full or sold out. For a regional movie industry that has been working hard to secure prime-time shows against Bollywood and Hollywood movies, it is now standing tall.
The buzz over Roi Roi Binale has totally changed the atmosphere in Assam's theatres. In Guwahati city alone, nearly every multiplex and cinema hall has dedicated its screens to the movie. Cinepolis has fixed 19 shows, PVR City Centre and INOX (Aurus) have fixed 16 each, Matrix Cinema is showing 12, and Grand Royal Cinema is showing 11 daytime shows. Notably, some theatres have even dropped other movie screenings to make room for the skyrocketing demand for Zubeen Garg's last outing in the cinema.
Though Zubeen Garg is no longer with us physically, he has left behind a powerful gift to Assamese cinema - a film that has all the potential to become a blockbuster. His untimely death created a void that the region is yet to get over. For his fans, Roi Roi Binale is a final goodbye - a chance to pay tribute and see his work one last time on the silver screen.
The pre-booking of the film demonstrates that. From first-day morning shows at 6 am through housefull evening shows, the audience in Assam is accepting Roi Roi Binale not just as a film release, but as a feel-good tribute.
During his lifetime, Zubeen Garg dreamt of seeing Assamese movies gaining mainstream popularity and drawing box-office revenues. He envisioned making high-standard, technically superior films that could go head-to-head against productions from Chennai or Mumbai. Although he produced only a few films himself, his influence was felt far and wide. He always urged young filmmakers, producers, and artists to aim high and take Assamese cinema to new heights. Numerous directors in the state attribute their confidence and creativity to Zubeen's guidance.
Though he is no longer present, Zubeen's last work still inspires the Assamese film industry. Roi Roi Binale is already being touted as a probable blockbuster, not only for entertainment but also for its symbolic value.
Industry sources feel that this is the moment when the tide can turn and a new era can begin where Assamese cinema gets both emotional as well as commercial acceptance. According to one cinema owner in Guwahati, "It's not a film, it's a movement. The reaction of the audience indicates how closely people are attached to Zubeen Garg."
With anticipation building up, film producers have asked viewers to be careful not to share movie clips online. As social media is such a big factor in movie publicity, the production team of Roi Roi Binale asked fans not to share any clips or spoilers that could affect the viewing experience for others.
