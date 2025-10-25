ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Creates History With Massive Pre-Booking Frenzy; Nearly 10K Tickets Sold Per Hour

Hyderabad: The Assamese film industry is witnessing history in the making. Late singer-actor Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale, is going to be released on October 31, and the hype for the film has never been greater. The film has dominated pre-booking websites, particularly BookMyShow, where it is trending in all regions with nearly 10,000 bookings an hour.

In just an hour since advance bookings went live, Roi Roi Binale sold over 7,000 tickets, with the figures climbing fast as the fans continue to book their seats. The yellow "fast filling" indicators on BookMyShow listings are clear proof - most of the shows are either almost full or sold out. For a regional movie industry that has been working hard to secure prime-time shows against Bollywood and Hollywood movies, it is now standing tall.

The buzz over Roi Roi Binale has totally changed the atmosphere in Assam's theatres. In Guwahati city alone, nearly every multiplex and cinema hall has dedicated its screens to the movie. Cinepolis has fixed 19 shows, PVR City Centre and INOX (Aurus) have fixed 16 each, Matrix Cinema is showing 12, and Grand Royal Cinema is showing 11 daytime shows. Notably, some theatres have even dropped other movie screenings to make room for the skyrocketing demand for Zubeen Garg's last outing in the cinema.

Though Zubeen Garg is no longer with us physically, he has left behind a powerful gift to Assamese cinema - a film that has all the potential to become a blockbuster. His untimely death created a void that the region is yet to get over. For his fans, Roi Roi Binale is a final goodbye - a chance to pay tribute and see his work one last time on the silver screen.