Zubeen Garg Death Case: Yacht Eyewitness Appears Before Fast-Track Court In Guwahati
Singapore-based Assamese witness Parikshit Sharma, reportedly present on Zubeen Garg's yacht, deposes before Guwahati’s fast-track court in the death case.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Guwahati: A key witness in the Zubeen Garg death case appeared before a special fast-track court in Guwahati on Wednesday. Parikshit Sharma, who is associated with the Assam Association in Singapore, came before the court to give his statement in the case.
Sharma’s appearance is being seen as important in the trial because he was reportedly on the yacht during the outing in Singapore when Zubeen Garg died in September 2025.
According to a report by a newswire, Sharma is believed to be the first member of the Assam Association who was present on the yacht at the time of the incident. His direct presence makes his account relevant to the prosecution as the court continues to examine what happened around Garg’s death.
The contents of Sharma’s statement are not yet known. Details of the questions asked during his examination and the information he shared before the court are also awaited.
Zubeen Garg died during Singapore yacht outing
Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular singers and musicians, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was 52. Garg was in Singapore to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival. During a yacht outing near Lazarus Island, he went into the sea for a swim and later died by drowning.
His death caused widespread anger and grief in Assam. Several complaints were filed across the state, with more than 60 FIRs eventually being combined for the investigation. The case was taken up by the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), with the investigation later being handled by the CID.
Seven people named as accused
The SIT submitted its charge sheet in December 2025 and named seven accused in the case. Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta have been charged with murder.
Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg and his security personnel Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are the other three accused.
Trial continues in fast-track court
The Gauhati High Court set up an exclusive fast-track sessions court in March 2026 to hear the case on a daily basis. Charges against all seven accused were formally framed in May, while the trial started on June 8.
The proceedings are continuing despite the Singapore Coroner’s Court concluding in March 2026 that Garg died from drowning and finding no evidence of foul play in Singapore. The Assam case is examining the wider circumstances surrounding his death and the allegations made in India.
By August 14, the prosecution had examined 94 of the 394 witnesses listed in the case. Several witnesses from Singapore are yet to appear before the court. The Supreme Court has also asked the Assam government to ensure that the trial moves quickly.
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