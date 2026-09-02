ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Yacht Eyewitness Appears Before Fast-Track Court In Guwahati

Guwahati: A key witness in the Zubeen Garg death case appeared before a special fast-track court in Guwahati on Wednesday. Parikshit Sharma, who is associated with the Assam Association in Singapore, came before the court to give his statement in the case.

Sharma’s appearance is being seen as important in the trial because he was reportedly on the yacht during the outing in Singapore when Zubeen Garg died in September 2025.

According to a report by a newswire, Sharma is believed to be the first member of the Assam Association who was present on the yacht at the time of the incident. His direct presence makes his account relevant to the prosecution as the court continues to examine what happened around Garg’s death.

The contents of Sharma’s statement are not yet known. Details of the questions asked during his examination and the information he shared before the court are also awaited.

Zubeen Garg died during Singapore yacht outing

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular singers and musicians, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was 52. Garg was in Singapore to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival. During a yacht outing near Lazarus Island, he went into the sea for a swim and later died by drowning.

His death caused widespread anger and grief in Assam. Several complaints were filed across the state, with more than 60 FIRs eventually being combined for the investigation. The case was taken up by the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), with the investigation later being handled by the CID.