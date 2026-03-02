ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zendaya-Tom Holland Already Married? 'You Missed It,' Stylist Teases Wedding News

The news of Zendaya and Tom's wedding sent waves across the entertainment industry after the actress' longtime stylist, Law Roach, teased the news at the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. During a conversation with media, Law said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." When a reporter went on to reconfirm the same, Roach said, "It's very true."

Hyderabad: Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are excited after the news of their private wedding broke the internet. One of the most beloved Hollywood couples, Tom and Zendaya are said to have quietly exchanged vows, keeping their big news completely under wraps, if the claim by the Challengers star's stylist is anything to go by.

Tom and Zendaya, who met on the set of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, confirmed their relationship in 2021. Rumours of their engagement spread when the actress attended the Golden Globes last year, flaunting a large diamond on her ring finger. Later in 2025, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, Tom corrected him, saying "fiancée," and confirmed the swirling rumours of their engagement.

Following Zendaya's Golden Globes appearance, Tom's father too revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal in a social media post. "He (Tom) had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote. "He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," wrote Dominic.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya's romance bloomed after the two met at a chemistry read, and she found it “strangely comfortable” to act alongside him. “It’s like second nature, if anything,” she told a magazine in 2025. “You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal.”

It is interesting to note what Zendaya's stylist has claimed was already widely speculated after the actress was spotted during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman later last month.