Zendaya's Mom Reacts After Stylist Claims Her Daughter's Wedding With Tom Holland 'Already Happened'
Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, has reacted to rumours that Zendaya secretly married Tom Holland after stylist Law Roach claimed their wedding already happened.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 3, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rumours about a secret wedding between Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken over the internet after a cryptic reaction from the actress's mother, Claire Stoermer.
The speculation began after celebrity stylist Law Roach claimed that the couple's wedding had "already happened." Roach made the comment during a red carpet interview at the Actor Awards on March 1. His remark quickly went viral and left fans wondering if Zendaya and Holland had quietly tied the knot.
A day later, Stoermer added to the buzz with a short but intriguing response on Instagram. Sharing a clip of Roach's interview on her Instagram Story, she posted a laughing emoji and wrote, "The laugh..." Her reaction appeared playful rather than confirmatory. However, it was enough to spark intense discussion online, with fans trying to decode whether it hinted at a private ceremony.
Zendaya and Holland confirmed their relationship in 2021. Since then, the couple has maintained a very private stance regarding their life together. In fact, the couple has rarely talked about their relationship, and all the major milestones of their life have remained away from the spotlight.
In a previous interview conducted by a newswire service in June 2023, Holland spoke about his stance regarding his life with his partner, stating, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone; it's our thing."
Interestingly, Roach himself had earlier suggested that wedding plans were not yet underway. In a July interview with a newswire, he said, "The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. There are so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."
He added, "They really love each other, and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think, is really beautiful."
Adding more fuel to the rumours, Zendaya was recently seen wearing a gold band on her left ring finger. According to the newswire, the ring was different from her reported engagement ring - a 5.02-carat east-west cushion-cut diamond designed by British jeweller Jessica McCormack.
Holland has also openly expressed his affection for Zendaya. In an earlier interview, he said, "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff- and that's worth its weight in gold."
As of now, neither Zendaya nor Holland has confirmed any wedding.
