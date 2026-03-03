ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zendaya's Mom Reacts After Stylist Claims Her Daughter's Wedding With Tom Holland 'Already Happened'

Zendaya's Mom Reacts After Stylist Law Roach Claims Her Daughter's Wedding With Tom Holland 'Already Happened' ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Rumours about a secret wedding between Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken over the internet after a cryptic reaction from the actress's mother, Claire Stoermer. The speculation began after celebrity stylist Law Roach claimed that the couple's wedding had "already happened." Roach made the comment during a red carpet interview at the Actor Awards on March 1. His remark quickly went viral and left fans wondering if Zendaya and Holland had quietly tied the knot. A day later, Stoermer added to the buzz with a short but intriguing response on Instagram. Sharing a clip of Roach's interview on her Instagram Story, she posted a laughing emoji and wrote, "The laugh..." Her reaction appeared playful rather than confirmatory. However, it was enough to spark intense discussion online, with fans trying to decode whether it hinted at a private ceremony. Zendaya's Mom Reacts After Stylist Law Roach Claims Her Daughter's Wedding With Tom Holland 'Already Happened' (Photo: Claire Stoermer's IG Story) Zendaya and Holland confirmed their relationship in 2021. Since then, the couple has maintained a very private stance regarding their life together. In fact, the couple has rarely talked about their relationship, and all the major milestones of their life have remained away from the spotlight.